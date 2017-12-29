DIGG PICKS

The Best Deals From Amazon’s Digital Day

For the second year in a row, Amazon is holding an online-only sale that touts up to 80% savings on all things digital. That means apps, games, movies, eBooks and other digital goods. Here are the best Digital Day deals we’ve found so far.

Up To 60% Off Hundreds Of Movies

Including 'Wonder Woman', 'Moonlight' and 'The Fate Of The Furious'.

 

Up To 50% Off The Year's Most Popular Games

Including 'Final Fantasy', 'Civilization VI' and 'NBA 2k18'.

 

Up To 75% Off Best-Selling eBooks

Their best-selling titles are starting as low as $1.99.

 

90-Day Free Trial Of Tidal

That’s plenty of time to schedule your cancellation reminders.

 

3 Free Audible Audiobooks

When you sign up for an Audible trial.

 

Check out all the deals here.

