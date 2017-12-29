The Best Deals From Amazon’s Digital Day

For the second year in a row, Amazon is holding an online-only sale that touts up to 80% savings on all things digital. That means apps, games, movies, eBooks and other digital goods. Here are the best Digital Day deals we’ve found so far.
Up To 60% Off Hundreds Of Movies
Including 'Wonder Woman', 'Moonlight' and 'The Fate Of The Furious'.
Up To 50% Off The Year's Most Popular Games
Including 'Final Fantasy', 'Civilization VI' and 'NBA 2k18'.
Up To 75% Off Best-Selling eBooks
Their best-selling titles are starting as low as $1.99.
90-Day Free Trial Of Tidal
That’s plenty of time to schedule your cancellation reminders.
3 Free Audible Audiobooks
When you sign up for an Audible trial.
Check out all the deals here.
If you buy something through our posts, we may receive a small share of the sale. Please buy a Ferrari. For more of Digg's suggestions on how to spend your money, check out Digg Picks.