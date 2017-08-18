The Best Credit Card To Get In The Age Of Hacking — Here's How It Works

In 2016, 15.4 million Americans had their identity stolen, and credit card number fraud was up 40%. The credit card is broken. Final is fixing it.

Hailed by Buzzfeed as “perhaps the greatest advancement in credit card technology in recent memory,” Final generates unique card numbers for each merchant you deal with. That way, if there’s another Target data breach or your HBO account is hacked, you can quickly cancel your card for that specific company without affecting all your other accounts. And your physical card has a different number so it keeps working just fine.

Let’s take a few steps back. How many accounts do you actually have? There’s Amazon and Spotify. Your phone and internet bills. Maybe Netflix or Hulu. Seamless, duh. And that one subscription you got for your dog. Chances are you have a lot, and chances are they all use the same card number. If any one of those sites is compromised, not only do you have to cancel and change out your card number for the hacked account but all your other subscriptions and services.

This is exactly the problem Final has solved. Information is power, and Final is all about giving both back to the consumer. You can quickly setup and deactivate cards for standing subscriptions, one-off purchases, or “free trials” that try to make you pay for it months later. Final is also launching a new feature that will let you limit each merchant or subscription to a monthly amount. If they try to go over that limit, you’ll receive a notification and the transaction will be blocked.

Account management and flexibility are Final’s bread and butter, but it’s also a competitive credit card product with 1% cash-back bonuses, no annual fee, and Visa Signature benefits like auto rental collision coverage and a tickets concierge. Customers get a single physical card in the mail, but there’s a good chance they may never use it.​

All correspondence is online, including statements and email-first customer support. No need to wait on hold or navigate a dialing tree. You can generate new numbers on your computer, phone or even in a digital wallet. Final also delivers instant decisions for many applications. That means you can begin creating virtual cards before ever receiving a physical card.



For people who are online all the time, a lot can happen. Final helps provide around the clock protection from hackers and shady merchants, and that’s something we can get behind.

This piece was brought to you by Final, a company that was founded to fix the credit card experience. Final is a physical card, a mobile app, a better credit experience, a consumer advocate, and a way to protect your account from fraud, breaches, and card cancellation.