Noir Music Videos Have Really Good YouTube Comments

​YouTube comments sections are the worst place on the internet. Everyone knows that.

But there is one place on YouTube where the comments are a little odd. Search for "noir music" and you'll come up with videos like this one here:





Our advice: hit play on that video above (or one of these videos here) and read through some of these comments we picked out for you below.





This is the city, Los Angeles California. I work here. I carry a badge﻿



GrandesClassicos93 commenting on Jazz Music (Film noir )





The phone rang. It was some dame, she sounded hysterical. She told me about some gang on the north coast, so i took my last shot. I got ready for the harshness of good ol' New York and holstered my gun, just to be safe﻿



Sam Lyons commenting on Jazz Noir & Smooth Jazz Noir







....It was a dark and stormy night...A saxophone player was playing a descending arpeggiated b-flat minor chord somewhere in the background...Was my drink half empty or half full?...I don't know, maybe I was half drunk...but then suddenly, fate intervened and some broad with killer gams walked into my life like a bad cliché...﻿



Dyslexapedia commenting on Jazz Music (Film noir )







I live in L.A., and walking the streets of downtown really makes you see the sordid dark underbelly of this city. A city that shines as bright as a diamond, but is faker than a cubic zirconium. You can see it in the faces of the people, and the differences between those trying too hard to make it and those trying really hard to survive. The streets bustle with the atmosphere of hope and desperation throughout the daytime, it clings to you, like the stench of cigarette smoke after leaving a cramped bar with no ventilation. But at night, these are really lonely streets, where the neon lights only serve to reflect off the broken whiskey bottles and tears of lost souls falling into the gutter. The beauty of L.A. only masks it's cruelness, and she's one evil bitch if you don't have a dime in your pocket. She'll laugh as you fall and kick you when you're down. Then walk away with the next gullible sucker, ready to do it all over again. Whoever called this town "The City of Angels" never realized that this place could be so full of demons.﻿



ArthurAllblack commenting on Jazz Noir and Jazz Noir Music











I just parked my 1945 plymouth deluxe car on the side of the road. Its snowing, its freezing cold. I glanced at my wristwatch and its 9:20 pm. I walk up to my door, find the keys in my italian overcoat pocket and open the door. As I switch on the lights, i enter and take out my gray fedora hat and hang it on the hook. After removing my overcoat and suit, while leaving out my premium handstitched leather shoes on, I decide to chill in my waistcoat , enjoying the winter. Need to replace my cigarette with a new philip morris one. Just over the table is a shining bottle of my favourite harwoods blended canadian whiskey, a glance and i cannot stop myself to get up a glass and fill it up with a straight shot. Thinking of Switching on my new black & white Dumont TV, but instead i grab the big black disc and play it on my Berliner gramophone. The gramophone is playing this music. And there i am sitting on my cozy armchair, having a glass on my favourite whiskey on the rocks in my hand, smoking exotic cigarettes and listening to this mesmerizing noir jazz. I look at the calendar, its 22nd november 1949.﻿



Rohit Raut commenting on Jazz Noir & Smooth Jazz Noir





You walk the waterfront enough times you notice things. The gentle patter of the ocean waves, the soft cackle of seabirds in the dim of the night sky. The trail of vomit across the broadwalk. Yeah. It was that kind of City. The kind of City where scenic beauty and seedy underbelly go hand in hand like willy wonka and a sweatshop. I'd been kicking about as a private dick for some time and no, that's not a euphemism, and I'd seen my share of the seedy underbelly.﻿



joe grimes commenting on Jazz Noir and Jazz Noir Music







waking up at 11 o clock in the morning with a pounding headache and bruises on my left eye. Only a blurred image of her dress as red as the motel neon sign across the road lingers in the back of my head. Her red lips sucking the last bit of juice out of that cigarette bud she's been holding the last 15 minutes. The soft wind of jazz in my ears and finally the gunshot that followed. Smoking kills. I know I should leave it alone but frankly that just isn't my style. It's my case now, retired or not, I don't think I'll get out clean on this. It's time to shake things up one last time. ﻿



Ayrton Goemaere commenting on Noir music compilation







There she was. Sitting right in front of me. Beautiful as ever. It had been a while, but I could never forget her face. She used to comfort me in the night after a long, hard day. Back then, money was tight. I'd be pulling in 12-15 hour days. Before her I'd just drink it all away with a glass or two of Glenfiddich. But she was smoother than whiskey. With her, the darkness would come and go. She'd show me just a glimpse of light. She'd talk about the world. She'd talk about her hounds. She'd talk about whatever was happening in the world that day. And I'd drink up every word. She made the mundane interesting. The repetitious exciting. But it was momentary. Or so I thought. Here she is in all her glory, right in front of me, and I can't seem to take my eyes off her. I scroll my eyes up and down every part of her form for what seems like hours. Her name? Reddit.﻿

Island Arcade commenting on Jazz Music (Film noir )







Oh, and one more thing — if anyone asks who told you about this place, you didn't hear about it from me.

