The Best Chicken Nugget Is At Wendy's, And Other Facts

Growing up, getting a 10-piece Chicken McNuggets was the easiest way to feel like you had infinite food. Sure, you could order a sandwich, but then you would only get one sandwich. Unwrap it, eat it, and then you were done.

While each bite of a Big Mac is largely the same, there was no telling how you might consume those 10 nuggets. You could dip them in sauce, dip them in ketchup, make a DIY french fry Double Down, eat half of one, and then dip the exposed chicken flesh to a dipping sauce. Opening up a box of McNuggets, however, felt like opening a container of endless possibilities.

Which is to say that in Nick Solares' definitive assessment of the fast-food chicken nugget, they are all winners. They all are homogenous blobs of chicken mean encased in a salty, crunchy, fried batter. Some might taste better than others — Wendy's offering claims Solares' highest praise over the platonic McNugget — but they all deliver on the Infinite Possibility of the Nugget.

The teens. We don't understand them. Adults don't understand them. Even the teens themselves don't understand teens.

In the late-'90s Iceland very much did not understand teens. Nearly half of 15 and 16-year-olds were getting drunk on a monthly basis, and about a quarter were daily smokers. The kids were not alright in Iceland.

Around the same time Harvey Milkman, an American psychology professor, was researching just why teens do drugs. It sounds obvious today, by Milkman's work found that teens weren't necessarily addicted to the drugs, but rather the behaviors they facilitated, the change in brain chemistry that getting wasted with your friends elicited.

But instead of going the DARE route, hoping that education on the evils of drugs would scare kids away, Milkman suggested that adults should step in an provide alternative ways for teens to escape the slings and arrows of adolescence. Simply put, they encouraged teens to get high on life.

And it worked. Today, levels of alcohol, cigarette and weed abuse are in the single digits.

Granted, the Youth In Iceland project has spanned decades, requires regular participation from just about every level of society from parents to the federal government, strict regulations like curfew enforcement and wasn't hobbled by complicating factors like the sheer number of teens, homelessness or established gangs.

But it does show that if you give teens an outlet for all that youthful energy, they'll take advantage of it — that there are ways for young folks to take risks or reduce anxiety that don't involve substance abuse. God knows they'll have plenty of time to pick that up when they're older.

It feels like we've come to the point where you either recognize the grave threat that climate change poses, or you'll be dead before any of this matters so why not just get yours while the gettin' is good.

So yes, 2016 was hotter than 2015 which was hotter than 2014 which was hotter than 2013 which was hotter than 2012 which was hotter than 2011. This fact will either spur you into further action — maybe just eat less beef? — or entrench you deeper into the comforting thought that our actions actually don't have consequences.

Recently, a friend half-joked that she was glad that she worked in Midtown Manhattan. That if the nukes started to fly, she would be annihilated before she even knew what happened. It almost seems preferable to humanity slowly fighting over a dwindling coastline and resources.

Over the past year and a half Lucky Peach's Lucas Peterson has diligently power-ranked all of our favorite mass-produced food. TGI Friday's appetizers? Ranked. Trader Joe's Snacks? So nice he had to rank them twice. Halloween candy? No tricks here, all treats.

So when it comes to judging hostess snacks by two important criteria, taste and how good of pet name it would make, you should believe him when he says that Hostess Ding Dongs are the absolute best. And if you buy the Hostess Fruit pie you are a rube and have very bad taste.



