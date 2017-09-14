5 High-Quality Bluetooth Headphones Under $50

For those times when people are the worst and you don't want to engage with them, there are headphones. For when you don't want to hear about your coworker's Whole30 meal prep, there are headphones. For when your neighbors start blasting Fall Out Boy at 1 a.m. for only god knows why, there are noise canceling headphones.

Check out our favorite wireless picks of the proverbial crop — plus, they're all under $50, in case you're not exactly working with Dr. Dre's budget.​

Water and sweat-resistant for even those nasty-sweaty workouts, these FRESHeBUDS Pro Magnetic Bluetooth Earbuds are ideal for any active lifestyle. They automatically pair to your phone when pulled apart and have an enhanced battery life, too.



Buy here: Get these functional buds for $29.95, or 75% off the original price of $119.95.

You'll want to wear these Soundwave Bluetooth On-Ear Headphones all day. Thanks to the crisp, wireless audio, five hours of playback time and comfortable design, you can. You can even control the volume and switch tracks without ever going near your phone.





Buy here: Start listening in for $22.99, or 76% off the usual price of $99.

Ideal for a long commute or a late night in the office alike, these 1Voice Bluetooth On-Ear Headphones fit comfortably enough for all-day wear. Plus, it's got a built-in mic — meaning you can answer calls, hands-free and on the move.

Buy here: They're perfect for work and play — get them for $22.99, further reduced from the original sale price of $45.99, or 76% off the original price.

For those times you don't even want to know your earbuds are there (minus the glorious audio being delivered straight to your eardrums), there's these 1Voice Bluetooth 100% Wirefree Earbuds. They fit flawlessly into your ears, work independently or paired, and can play for up to four hours without needing a recharge.





Buy here: Get these lightweight buds for $32, or 73% off the original price of $119.

Designed to stay securely in place whether you're running to make your bus or running in place on a treadmill, these ARMOR-X GO-X3 Bluetooth Headphones are perfect for anyone on the move. The soft silicone hooks ensure these high-tech buds stay in place, and the voice prompt feature allows notifications of incoming calls and phone numbers to come through.

Buy here: Get seven incredible hours of playback for $29.99, or half off the usual price of $59.99.









If you buy something through our posts, we may receive a small share of the sale. Please buy a Ferrari. For more of Digg's suggestions on how to spend your money, check out Digg Picks.

