What To Read About Gun Violence And Gun Control

​On average, there is more than one mass shooting in America each day. When there is a particularly deadly or dramatic mass shooting, Americans tend to ask: Why do we allow this to happen? Why does it seem so politically unfeasible to prevent gun deaths in America?

Over the years, Digg has recommended a number of articles about gun control. Here are six of the most illuminating articles we've read about gun regulations that work, gun regulations that don't work and why it is so hard to find political consensus around gun control.

In July 2016, FiveThirtyEight published a package about the Americans who die from gun violence and the ways some of those deaths might be prevented. Start with this interactive breaking down the 33,000 annual gun deaths in America by type, then make your way through the other articles exploring policy measures intended to reduce homicides, suicides and accidental gun deaths. From Simone Landon's introduction to the series:

More than 33,000 people are shot and killed in the U.S. each year. What each of these deaths has in common is the use of a gun, yet this is not one problem suffered 33,000 times. The victims of fatal shootings are diverse, as are the reasons for their deaths, but the national conversation doesn't allow for much complexity. And that means that for all the grief and haranguing and calls to action, we're likely missing opportunities to bring that number down.



[FiveThirtyEight]

In 2012, the New Yorker's Jill Lepore dug into the history of Americans' views of the Second Amendment and the paradox whereby the NRA seems to gain political power as the percentage of gun-owning Americans dwindle.

In the two centuries following the adoption of the Bill of Rights, in 1791, no amendment received less attention in the courts than the Second, except the Third. As Adam Winkler, a constitutional-law scholar at U.C.L.A., demonstrates in a remarkably nuanced new book, "Gunfight: The Battle Over the Right to Bear Arms in America," firearms have been regulated in the United States from the start. Laws banning the carrying of concealed weapons were passed in Kentucky and Louisiana in 1813, and other states soon followed: Indiana (1820), Tennessee and Virginia (1838), Alabama (1839), and Ohio (1859). Similar laws were passed in Texas, Florida, and Oklahoma. As the governor of Texas explained in 1893, the "mission of the concealed deadly weapon is murder. To check it is the duty of every self-respecting, law-abiding man."



[The New Yorker]

This February 2016 report from Bloomberg illuminates why federal background checks don't always catch bad actors seeking weapons, and how the gun industry profits by stoking irrational fears about gun control.

"There's four things selling guns at the moment," says Rocky Fortino, one of Hopkins's employees. "One: 'I'm afraid they're going to make it harder to buy a gun, so I better get one now.' Two: 'I'm afraid of home invasions and other violent crime.' Three: 'I'm afraid of mass shootings.' And four: 'I'm afraid of terrorism.'" On the last concern, Fortino and I agree that Westside Armory doesn't really offer much in the way of antiterrorism weaponry.

Reality rarely enters into the equation of fear. Crime is actually down in Las Vegas, as it is nationwide. And President Obama's most recent executive actions on guns—announcing in January that his administration would more strictly enforce existing rules governing dealer licensing—"won't have much practical effect at all," Hopkins says. Yet any time the president opens his mouth about guns, anxiety jumps.



[Bloomberg Businessweek]

In this 2015 investigation, ProPublica sheds light on the gun violence victims who remain politically invisible — except when they're being exploited to score points.

To liberals, gun violence among African-Americans is rooted in economic disadvantage and inequality, as well as America's gun culture and lax gun laws. Conservatives, meanwhile, often focus on black "culture." "The problem is not our gun laws," a member of the Wall Street Journal editorial board wrote last year about Chicago's murder rate. "Nor is it our drug laws, or racist cops, prosecutors and judges. The problem is black criminality, which is a function of black pathology, which ultimately stems from the breakdown of the black family."

Lost in the debate is that even in high-crime cities, the risk of gun violence is mostly concentrated among a small number of men.



[ProPublica]

In March 2017, Motherboard explored (in text and in a documentary) why smart guns — firearms that can be unlocked and used only by their owner — remain a fantasy rather than a reality. The answers shed light on the political and practical difficulty of implementing widespread changes in gun technology that could save lives.

The path to market for smart guns has been a long one that's repeatedly hit a dead end. In fact, a pair of pioneering American gun manufacturers coordinated with the US government to design a smart gun, and it almost sunk both companies.

In 1997, Colt, a firearms company that's been around since the Civil War and helped popularize the revolver, announced it was prototyping a user-authenticated gun. The news led to major blowback from Colt's loyal customer base, triggering a grassroots boycott. After months of criticism, Colt abruptly pulled the plug on the project in attempt to recover the company's reputation.

[Motherboard]

After the 2016 Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando, The Guardian devoted a five-part series to the question of why serious gun law reform seems to remain a political nonstarter in the only developed country where mass shootings are a regular occurrence.

What journalists call the gun debate is not actually a debate: it's an endless pageant of dubious statistics, performed before adjudicators who have already decided how to vote. Gun control Democrats argue that every gun control law is worth fighting for, as long as it could save even a single life. Republicans respond that no gun law will make any difference. Both of those positions dodge the real work of addressing America's gun violence problem – the slow, painstaking evaluation needed to decide which policies might help a little more or a little less, and how much each of them burdens gun owners.

[The Guardian]