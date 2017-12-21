The Best (And Worst) Christmas Movies You Can Stream Right Now

​For the other eleven months of the year, all the big streaming platforms compete for our eyeballs with the best they can muster in beloved movies and prestige TV — and then Christmas rolls around and we are treated to a bunch of cheaply produced crap.

Where are the true classics? What's garbage, but y'know, fun garbage? Well, we've taken a look at what's available to stream right now in 2017 and sorted the offerings into helpful categories.

Love Approximately

Imagine you're scrolling through the unending list of streaming options. Something catches your eye — wait, is that "Love Actually?" No. It's one of these movies that briefly tricks you into thinking it's "Love Actually" just by having a bunch of white people on the poster.

How do you know this movie isn't "Love Actually?" Well, it has Haylie Duff in it, who has appeared in at least five Christmas movies that have never had theatrical runs.



"The Holiday" — Hulu, Amazon

Cameron Diaz, Kate Winslet, Jude Law and Jack Black star in this movie that is definitely not "Love Actually."

"Back To Christmas" — Netflix

This "Love (Not)" Actually has time travel in it, which is a weirdly common trope in forgettable Christmas movies.

"Angels In The Snow" — Netflix

The star of this movie, Kristy Swanson, played the original "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" in the 1992 movie. She does not appear in "Love, Actually."





Animated Misery

Since you can't stream "A Charlie Brown Christmas," you're stuck with these choices.

"Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You" — Amazon

There are easier ways to hear Mariah's Christmas hit than watching this CG animated cash-in.



"Casper's Haunted Christmas" — Netflix

The very idea of Casper, a ghost child, is creepy. Pairing him with Christmas doesn't make it any better.

"Terrific Trucks Save Christmas" — Hulu

Only two of the lead characters in this movie are trucks, while the rest are construction vehicles. So… is it just the trucks that do the saving?





Dogs Can Have Christmas Too

Everyone loves Christmas, and (most) everyone loves dogs. What could be a better combo?

"The Search for Santa Paws" — Netflix

Someone at Netflix licensing loves Disney's Christmas dog movies.



"Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups" — Netflix

Someone at Netflix licensing really loves Disney's Christmas dog movies.

"Santa Buddies" — Netflix

Someone at Netflix licensing really, really loves Disney's Christmas dog movies.





Not Quite Right

These movies are so, so close to the movie you're looking for, but so, so far away.

This movie dares to ask "What if 'Groundhog Day' was set during Christmas?"



"A Christmas Story Documentary: Road Trip For Ralphie" — Amazon

If you've ever asked "who watches all 24 hours of the 'A Christmas Story' marathon on TBS?" the answer is the folks who made this documentary about their fandom.

"Santa Claws" — Netflix

If you're looking for the one about dogs, not cats, you scrolled down this list too fast.





Movies Where The Mall's Santa Is Secretly The Real Santa

Because the only thing better than living in exile at the North Pole is moonlighting as the phony version of yourself.

"Christmas in the City" — Netflix

This one gets a single bonus point for the beefy, shirtless mall Santas.



"A Very Cool Christmas" — Hulu

Apparently Santa's problem is that he's not cool enough? That he's got bad style? Who the hell doesn't like the way Santa looks?

"My Santa" — Netflix

This one stars Samaire Armstrong, a.k.a. Anna from "The O.C." — honestly, pretty hard to like Seth Cohen after he screwed that relationship up.





Have A Very Scary Christmas

For those who love the season, but also like to gamble on having nightmares after eating their milk and cookies.

"Rare Exports: A Christmas Tale" — Hulu

The less you know about the plot of this Finnish horror comedy, the better — just know that it's Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes and got three out of four stars from the late Roger Ebert.

"Jack Frost" — HBO GO

Set aside the fact that the whole movie is about Michael Keaton's character dying in a car wreck and benevolently haunting his family as a snowman. The fact that the Jim Henson workshop made a snowman look so eerily evocative of Keaton's face is very, very creepy.

"Krampus" — HBO GO

Adam Scott and Toni Collette star in this horror comedy featuring the internet's favorite holiday demon. It got mixed reviews upon its release, but "Rick and Morty" fans might have fun trying to pick Justin Roiland out of the cast.

"The Santa Clause" — Netflix

Sorry, but if you think watching Tim Allen sell the body horror of slowly transforming into Santa Claus isn't terrifying, you're the weird one.





Not Even Sure What This Is

Tom Arnold stars as a Scrooge-esque man in this modernized version of "A Christmas Carol" that also has a tacked-on, time-travelling Christmas bureaucracy. Really.

"Friday After Next" — Amazon

Did you know the third movie in the "Friday" series is a Christmas movie? Neither did we.

"A Christmas Prince" — Netflix

What is there to say about Netflix's "A Christmas Prince" that the rest of the internet hasn't covered? It has a bizarre idea of what "journalism" is as a profession and a dumb, creepy tweet from Netflix about 53 users who watched it daily times spurred a minor backlash. It's the weird Christmas movie of 2017.





Genuinely Good

After all that, here's what we've whittled down the list of good Christmas streaming movies to:

"The Nightmare Before Christmas" — Netflix

Arguing that Tim Burton's classic is actually a Halloween movie is just about as tiresome as reminding people that "Die Hard" is a Christmas movie. Don't be that person.



"A Child's Christmas in Wales" — Amazon

No jokes to make about this one, it's just a charming adaptation of the Dylan Thomas poem.

"The Muppet Christmas Carol" — HBO GO

Some people prefer "A Muppet Family Christmas," but you can't go wrong with Henson's version of Dickens.

"Christmas Fireplace" — Hulu

The best Christmas movie on Hulu is just a fireplace — but it's a jolly fireplace.