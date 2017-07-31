Should I Stop Cuddling With My Hot 16-Year-Old Stepdaughter, And Other Great Advice Column Questions

​​​There are too many excellent (and crazy) advice columns to keep up with, so we're committed to bringing you links to the best advice column questions and answers every week. Here's a roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.​



Should I Stop Cuddling With My Hot 16-Year-Old Stepdaughter?

I'm a straight guy married to a wonderful woman. She has a daughter. This girl's bio dad is a checked-out deadbeat, so I have played "dad" since I met her mom five years ago. The girl who used to be a gangly, awkward 11-year-old is now 16, and there's no other way to put this: She is hot. I'm not supposed to notice, I know, and I have ZERO interest in being creepy with her, and she has ZERO interest in me. But she has always liked to cuddle with me and still does. I believe safe closeness from a dad figure helps girls make good choices when it comes to boys. (If not for me, she might seek attention from douchebag teenage boys trying to take advantage.) I want to continue to play this role for her. But when she comes in wearing tiny shorts and puts her legs over my lap, I get rock hard. I'm not trying to be creepy, but I'm a guy and she's a perfect female specimen. I can't say, "We can't be as physically close as we used to be," because that itself would be creepy and it would make her sad.



Dan Savage tells the letter writer to "put an end to the cuddling" before the stepdaughter notices his erections, and also advises, "[D]on't describe your stepdaughter — or any other woman — as a "perfect female specimen." Read the rest of his answer.

[The Stranger]

Can A Manager Insist That His Female Employee Dress According To His Religious Beliefs?

I work on a team with three other people. At the end of last year, our manager and one of my coworkers retired and two new people were hired to replace them... My new coworker follows the dress code, but our new manager is constantly commenting about how she is dressed improperly. She dresses the same as women in other departments though. The standard he is using is not the dress code but the religion he follows.

Our other coworkers and I are men and he never says a thing to any of us but he will comment to her that he knee-length skirt should go to her ankles, her elbow-length sleeves need to go to her wrists, or her neck should be covered and not showing. On hot days, my coworkers and I will wear short-sleeved dress shirts under our jackets and we'll take off our jackets if we don't have meetings and he doesn't say anything to us and in fact does the same thing. But he'll tell my new coworker she needs to cover her arms because it is not "modest" or "proper." He doesn't comment when one of our male coworkers bikes to work in a t-shirt and shorts (and changes into a suit before work starts) but my new coworker was told by our manager that if she jogs to work, she has to change before she comes into the building because her workout clothes (shorts and a t-shirt, same as our male co-worker) are not proper and she shouldn't be wearing them anywhere at all.

This is my coworker's first job after college and her first time working in an office. I can tell these comments upset her but she doesn't say anything back to our manager. Is this any of my business? Should I talk to my coworker or our manager about it?

Alison Green of Ask A Manager deems the manager "way, way out of line" and encourages the letter writer to go to HR if the female employee doesn't go to HR herself. Read the rest of her answer.

[Ask A Manager]

​How Can I Get Over The Fact That One Of My Colleagues Stole My Breast Milk?

I recently returned to my job at a large company after maternity leave. I share two lactation rooms with several other women and store my milk in the minifridge there during the day. A while back I noticed that the milk I pumped and recorded didn't add up at the end of the day by roughly an ounce... I finally said something to another nursing mom who had the same experience and thought she was going crazy too. We went to HR, which took our complaint very seriously, and the other women pumping verified they had similar experiences. HR added a secure keycard entry to the doors in addition to the lock on the inside. HR also started monitoring the room and discovered a man trying to get in (but he couldn't because he didn't have the right keycard). They questioned him but couldn't pin anything on him.

I am struggling not to be creeped out that some weirdo was stealing milk I pumped for my baby for who knows for how long. HR can't tell us who it was, or punish him, because he wasn't caught doing anything... How do I get over it, knowing he still works here and I may never know who he is?

Dear Prudence, née Mallory Ortberg, writes, "I'm a little curious that HR seems to think it can't do anything about the guy who tried to get inside the lactation room," and suggests bringing it up with HR again. Read the rest of her answer.

[Slate]

Should I Tell My Friend His Fiancée Stole My Wife's Painkillers?

My wife has bad back that bothers her intermittently. She is occasionally prescribed necessary painkillers, which she keeps hidden in a makeup bag in the back of the bathroom closet for the next time her back acts up. A few months ago, she noticed they were gone. We thought back to who had been in our house since the last time she needed one and came up with a babysitter we'd hired through a service, along with my friend and his new girlfriend. My friend is the most scrupulously honest person I know, and his girlfriend is really nice and has her shit together. I figured it was the sitter, but since I didn't know for sure, I didn't notify the service because I don’t want to screw with someone’s employment.



A little while ago, we had the aforementioned friends over again along with a few others, and I noticed that the girlfriend (now his fiancée) went to the bathroom with her purse and was in there for a long time. At the end of the evening, I also noticed the bathroom closet had been ransacked. There was nothing good to steal, but clearly someone had tried. The makeup bag where the pills had been before was dumped out.

I'm pretty positive my friend's fiancée stole from us, and I don't know what to do... Should I say something?

Amber A'Lee Frost, who writes The Baffler's "agony corner, Your Sorry Ass," advises the letter writer either to "'casually' mention that your wife's meds have gone missing" or to tell the friend everything he knows without judgment. Read the rest of her answer.



[The Baffler]

Should I Divorce My Husband For Going To A Bachelor Party With Strippers?

Last fall, before I married, I had a serious emotional meltdown because my husband's friends (a bunch of wealthy spoiled brats) hired strippers for his bachelor party. I felt his bachelor party overshadowed our wedding. It still kills me to know he had strippers around him, doting on him, etc. Unfortunately, he's planning to attend another four-day-long Vegas bachelor party for one of the aforementioned morally bankrupt buddies. I'm scared to death! I feel like I am not good enough, like he'll stare at those strippers and forget about me. So once again, I'm faced with immense and unbearable pain. Do I stick with him and try to work through this? The loneliness I feel has driven me into the arms of another man, who's been romancing me, but I suppose this is the subject matter for another letter.



E. Jean opines, "A bachelor party is nothing. It's a guy thing" and tells the letter writer to get over it. Read the rest of her answer.

[Elle]

How Can I Convince My Friend That She Is Really, Truly An Awful Driver?

I went on a road trip with a friend who is normally kind and generous. She insisted on driving the entire way. She often exceeded the speed limit and kept less than 20 feet between us and the 18-wheel truck ahead.

She read texts, answered her cellphone and made phone calls while she was driving. She's very demonstrative when she talks, so while she drove, holding her cell with her left hand, she'd take her other hand off the wheel to gesture. More than once she nearly hit a guardrail.

I was so frightened I broke into sobs. She responded by laughing at me! Can you give me a tactful way to tell her how dangerous her driving really is?

Abigail Van Buren, aka Dear Abby, says that the friend "is in deep denial" about her terrible driving and suggests that the letter writer insist on driving any time they need to drive together. Read the rest of her answer.

[UExpress]