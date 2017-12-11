What Should I Do After Accidentally Unfriending My Newly Out Trans Friend, And Other Advice Column Questions

There are too many excellent (and crazy) advice columns to keep up with, so we're committed to bringing you links to the best advice column questions and answers every week. Here's a roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.

What Should I Do After Accidentally Unfriending Someone When She Came Out As Trans?

I am Facebook friends with a well-known practitioner in my field. I've never met him, but he posts interesting things and blogs about various developments in our field. I sometimes comment on his blog.

One morning I saw a bunch of posts in my Facebook feed featuring pictures and such from a somewhat flamboyant blond woman with the same last name as this fellow. Having never seen her before, I assumed she was his spouse, and I’d somehow accepted her friend request. There were a lot of posts that I was not interested in (fashion, glamour), so I quickly unfriended her.

I continued to scroll down and saw her first post — she had just come out as trans. She was formerly he, the practitioner I knew and followed.

I feel terrible. I would never unfriend someone for coming out as transgender. How should I handle it? Just refriend? Ignore it?

Kwame Anthony Appiah, the current incarnation of the Ethicist, says it's likely the person didn't even notice the unfriending, but that a note of explanation couldn't hurt. "You could just refriend," he says. "But you could also send a private message to her that says something like: 'I accidentally unfriended you the other day because I didn't recognize the new you! Congratulations!" Read the rest of his answer.

How Can I Convince My Boyfriend To Abandon His Orphaned Stepchildren?

I adore "Dan." He is everything I want in a man: sweet, funny, kind, and handsome. Dan lost his wife of four years to a drunk driver three years ago; he is still obsessively involved with her children. I wouldn't think anything about it if Dan had raised these girls from birth, but they were 11 and 7 when Dan married their mother. Their biological father was not overly involved in their lives but not willing to sign away his paternal rights. His mother is the one with the day-to-day custody.

The 18-year-old moved in with Dan as soon as her birthday came. She has no plans for school as of now, does not have a full-time job, and calls Dan "Daddy." I am very uncomfortable when I go over to Dan's condo and she is there. I know she doesn't like me, and while she hasn’t made any overtly hostile moves, she hugs Dan all the time and deliberately brings up her younger sister and interferes with any plans that we are making ("you can't do anything Sunday, Daddy, Julie has a game," et cetera!).

The entire situation makes me queasy. When the 14-year-old comes over, the three of them are this little impregnable unit, and I feel like the new kid in the lunchroom... I feel like the Evil Stepmother except they aren't my stepkids! They aren't even Dan's anymore! Every time I bring up our relationship, Dan filters it through the kids' angle... I know I love Dan. I want to have a family with him, but he is stuck in the past. What can I do here?



"I don't often find myself wishing that a letter were fake, but I hope very much that this one is," writes Mallory Ortberg, aka Dear Prudence. On the chance it isn't fake, Ortberg asks the letter writer either to find a way to accept Dan's relationship with his stepchildren or to break up with him. Read the rest of her answer.