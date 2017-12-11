What Should I Do After Accidentally Unfriending My Newly Out Trans Friend, And Other Advice Column Questions

There are too many excellent (and crazy) advice columns to keep up with, so we're committed to bringing you links to the best advice column questions and answers every week. Here's a roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
What Should I Do After Accidentally Unfriending Someone When She Came Out As Trans?
I am Facebook friends with a well-known practitioner in my field. I've never met him, but he posts interesting things and blogs about various developments in our field. I sometimes comment on his blog.
One morning I saw a bunch of posts in my Facebook feed featuring pictures and such from a somewhat flamboyant blond woman with the same last name as this fellow. Having never seen her before, I assumed she was his spouse, and I’d somehow accepted her friend request. There were a lot of posts that I was not interested in (fashion, glamour), so I quickly unfriended her.
I continued to scroll down and saw her first post — she had just come out as trans. She was formerly he, the practitioner I knew and followed.
I feel terrible. I would never unfriend someone for coming out as transgender. How should I handle it? Just refriend? Ignore it?
Kwame Anthony Appiah, the current incarnation of the Ethicist, says it's likely the person didn't even notice the unfriending, but that a note of explanation couldn't hurt. "You could just refriend," he says. "But you could also send a private message to her that says something like: 'I accidentally unfriended you the other day because I didn't recognize the new you! Congratulations!" Read the rest of his answer.
How Can I Convince My Boyfriend To Abandon His Orphaned Stepchildren?
I adore "Dan." He is everything I want in a man: sweet, funny, kind, and handsome. Dan lost his wife of four years to a drunk driver three years ago; he is still obsessively involved with her children. I wouldn't think anything about it if Dan had raised these girls from birth, but they were 11 and 7 when Dan married their mother. Their biological father was not overly involved in their lives but not willing to sign away his paternal rights. His mother is the one with the day-to-day custody.
The 18-year-old moved in with Dan as soon as her birthday came. She has no plans for school as of now, does not have a full-time job, and calls Dan "Daddy." I am very uncomfortable when I go over to Dan's condo and she is there. I know she doesn't like me, and while she hasn’t made any overtly hostile moves, she hugs Dan all the time and deliberately brings up her younger sister and interferes with any plans that we are making ("you can't do anything Sunday, Daddy, Julie has a game," et cetera!).
The entire situation makes me queasy. When the 14-year-old comes over, the three of them are this little impregnable unit, and I feel like the new kid in the lunchroom... I feel like the Evil Stepmother except they aren't my stepkids! They aren't even Dan's anymore! Every time I bring up our relationship, Dan filters it through the kids' angle... I know I love Dan. I want to have a family with him, but he is stuck in the past. What can I do here?
"I don't often find myself wishing that a letter were fake, but I hope very much that this one is," writes Mallory Ortberg, aka Dear Prudence. On the chance it isn't fake, Ortberg asks the letter writer either to find a way to accept Dan's relationship with his stepchildren or to break up with him. Read the rest of her answer.
How Can I Smooth Things Over After My Boyfriend's Teenage Son Saw Sexy Pictures Of Me?
When we were on vacation, I had my boyfriend take some racy photos of me in lingerie. They are not pornographic, but they are provocative. Me in fancy lingerie posing on the bed and all that. Well, his teenage son (age 15) needed to use Dad's computer. He started acting weird around me right after that — didn't want to chat or hang out, and didn't want to be alone with me. I noticed something was wrong right away. He's usually very affectionate and we have a good relationship. Then I used the computer — and what is there but a desktop file labeled "Janet's Sexy Vacation Pics"! A hundred pics of me in lingerie! He had to have clicked on it! And how could I blame him? It was clickbait!
So now we have this awkward thing. He saw me in a sexualized manner, and he also know his Dad took the photos, which is also awkward. No teenager wants to think of their parent's sex life. Do I just pretend this never happened, and wait (and hope) that it blows over? Or do I mention it to the boy and say something like, "Hey, I think you may have seen vacation photos of me in my bikini and stuff. I'm really sorry. Those photos were supposed to be private."
Dan Savage, "America's only advice columnist," reassures the letter writer that this is really her boyfriend's son's problem, not her problem. "As your boyfriend's kid is finding out: Snoop and you'll find things out about your parents you'd rather not know and/or you'll wind up seeing things you can't un-see," he writes. Read the rest of his answer.
Should I Tell My Husband's Coworker's Wife That My Husband's Coworker Might Be Cheating On Her?
My husband works in a sales environment and is well liked and respected. Many of his coworkers tell him stories about their weekends, social events, etc. There is one married coworker who told my husband that he tried to make out with the much younger receptionist at a social work function on the weekend. There was a lot of alcohol involved, but I feel some sort of responsibility to tell his wife.
It would be anonymous if I were to tell her — email or Facebook message under a different name as I do not want to put my husband in the middle. I know many people might say that for something so small, why would you want to ruin their marriage or upset his wife, it's not my business, etc. But a few months later, the married coworker left his job at the company my husband works at to take a higher up position with a different company and he asked the receptionist to come with him and he hired her there. Now they see each other daily and I am 100% sure he hired her to pursue her. This married coworker does have a history of openly hitting on, flirting, and being inappropriate with other women behind his wife’s back. What should I do?
Alison Green throws cold water on this letter writer's plan. "You're too many degrees removed from this to be in a position to intervene," she observes. Read the rest of her answer.
How Can I Tell My Oldest Friend That Her Femininity Grosses Me Out?
My oldest friend and I are 17. We've known each other since preschool. Over the last year, I've watched her Instagram become pretty much dedicated to pictures of herself in push-up bras with blonder and blonder hair. It's gross! As a guy, I'd like to tell her that her Instas make her look stupid. But my sister told me it's none of my business. What do you think?
Philip Galanes, perhaps the kindest advice columnist out there, gently suggests that this letter writer adjust his attitude. "If you speak with her, do it to learn what she’s thinking, not to render judgment," he writes. "As a woman, she already gets plenty of that." Read the rest of his answer.
Is It Okay To Take Several Cookies From The Free Cookie Tray At The Bank?
My husband and I seem to be at odds regarding the cookies our bank offers to patrons in the lobby.
I say that the cookies are to be enjoyed by patrons while they are there, and I object to my husband’s practice of coming home with four to six each time he visits the bank. When he arrives home, he places them in a plastic baggie and puts them in the freezer to eat throughout the week until the next time he goes to the bank.
This question — which appears under the New York Post-worthy headline, "Cookie Hog Robs Bank Lobby" — elicits a predictably appalled response from Miss Manners. "Cookie plates are meant to be shared, which means that a one-per-customer rule should be observed, even if not posted," she insists. Read the rest of her answer.