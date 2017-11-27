Should I Tell My Wife Our Daughter Might Have A Mrs. Claus Fetish, And Other Advice Column Questions

​There are too many excellent (and crazy) advice columns to keep up with, so we're committed to bringing you links to the best advice column questions and answers every week. Here's a roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.

Should I Confront My Daughter About Having Sex With Her Boyfriend While He Was Wearing A Mrs. Claus Costume?

One of the highlights of our Thanksgivings is when my wife brings the turkey to the table wearing a Mrs. Claus costume. She has done it for years and the table is always full of smiles! A couple weeks ago I accidentally walked in on my daughter and her boyfriend, and he was wearing the Mrs. Claus costume. I haven't told my wife because she would freak, but I have talked to my daughter. I'm not upset with her being active — she is 17 now — but I am losing sleep thinking about how tense Thursday will be when my wife brings out the turkey since he will be with us, especially if I have a bit too much to drink.



What can I do? Do we need to have a family talk, or should I just see what happens?



[Slate]

Is this letter (which was, obviously, published before Thanksgiving) fake? Ultimately, does it really matter? In the event that it is real, Dear Prudence, the alter ego of Mallory Ortberg, writes, "If you want to tell your kid not to raid your wife's closet before having sex with her boyfriend (a very reasonable request!), tell her to knock it off and make sure she's using protection." Read the rest of her answer.

Is It Fair For A Husband To Quit His Job For A 'Mental Break' But Not Take On Any Extra Housework?

My husband and I, both unhappy in our jobs, have determined that with some strategic penny-pinching, we can live on one salary for a while. The question now is, whose salary?

The argument for my husband quitting is: He's been in his job for longer than I have, and unhappier for longer, too.

He has no idea what he'd like to do next and feels like he needs a total mental break and reset in order to figure it out.

The argument for me quitting is: I have a side business that would continue to bring in a few thousand dollars every month even if I quit my day job. I also genuinely enjoy cleaning and cooking, and I would be happy to take on the lion's share of housekeeping and errand-running, which I think would improve the quality of both of our lives.

My husband readily admits he would not agree to do any extra housekeeping if he was not working.

I know I'm biased, but I think the arguments for me quitting are stronger. Husband feels his are stronger. Do you have advice on how to move forward?

[The Washington Post]

"I can't answer objectively because I think your husband's comfort with refusing to carry any more of the household weight if he quits his job is so profoundly entitled... that I couldn't take his side even if it had other merit," discloses Carolyn Hax at the start of her answer. She suggests that neither spouse should quit their job until they can figure out how to prioritize their marriage over their individual needs. Read the rest of her answer.

Is It Weird For A Teenage Girl To Hold Hands With Her Father?

I went through a divorce recently and have already found a woman I love. I have children — three boys and a daughter — I love very much. I'm currently paying child support to my ex for my 15-year-old daughter. The boys are grown and on their own.

I'm a first-generation American from Latin America, and I have a question regarding holding hands with my daughter in public. I spoke with my mother about it and she told me she hugged, kissed (pecks on the cheek) and held hands with her father until the time she moved away from home. My significant other says holding hands with my daughter is not appropriate in public.

As a father, I want my daughter to feel she can hold my hand if she's inclined. I will not discourage her because I love her. I understand that one day she may no longer want to do that, and I would accept her wish. Because I live in the United States, I need to know if the custom of daughters showing affection for their fathers is acceptable here in the US.

[UExpress]

Dear Abby, aka Abigail Van Buren, is extremely pro-holding-hands-with-your-dad. "There is absolutely nothing wrong with a girl holding her father's hand or demonstrating affection by hugging or kissing him on the cheek!" she asserts. She also suggests that the letter writer's girlfriend's opposition to his holding hands with his daughter might be a sign of jealousy. Read the rest of her answer.

How Can I Tell My Wedding Guests That I've Noticed They Didn't Give A Gift?

My wife and I got married around two months ago. We just finished going through all our cards and gifts, discovering in the process that there are still quite a few people who have not given gifts.

I have heard people convey that the proper window for giving wedding presents is anywhere from six weeks to one year after the wedding. What is the actual correct time frame to expect gifts, and after that time has passed, how do we go about inquiring with these people about the (lack of a) gift?

I do not want to be rude by making our guests think we are waiting for a gift (though we are), but actually our main concern is that perhaps the gift or card got lost at the venue or in the mail, in which case we and our guests both lose.

I'd like to simply send out a text message to each with something to the effect of, "Hey, please don't feel ANY pressure to give a gift at all, but we went through our presents and did not find one from you, so we just wanted to make sure it didn’t get lost or misplaced."

However, I am afraid this will be interpreted as a thinly veiled (and rude) attempt to "remind" the guest that they have not yet given a gift.

[UExpress]

Miss Manners, predictably, tells the letter writer to focus on writing thank-you notes for the gives he or she has received, and not worry so much about people who haven't sent gifts. "[T]aking inventory is wholly unbecoming — and not conducive to producing the feelings that lead to sending you presents in the first place," she writes. Read the rest of her answer.

Should I Tell An Old Friend I'm Concerned About Her Son Taking ADHD Medication?

I recently spoke on the phone with an old friend from college. During the call she mentioned that her son is taking a drug for ADHD and that it really helps him focus. I know there is controversy surrounding this class of drugs, but I didn't feel comfortable bringing that up. I assume she has looked into the pros and cons, and I know her mother is a psychiatrist. But should I mention my concerns nevertheless? Or should my concerns about seeming a busybody outweigh concerns about her son's future health?



[The New York Times Magazine]

The Ethicist, aka Kwame Anthony Appiah, is rather gentle on this letter writer, assuring him or her that it's not bad to want to look out for a child's health. However, he acknowledges, "You don't have a basis for thinking that you're better-placed to see the risks than your friend is." Read the rest of his answer.

Am I Addicted To Binge-Watching?

I have been binge-watching TV series for a few seasons now. I feel so embarrassed, but it really is addictive. Because of the way programming is offered now, binge-watching has become a trend. I hate to say it, but I sometimes choose to watch these shows rather than going to work on time or doing my chores. My family thinks I've gone loco. Even so, it's hard to turn it off. What advice do you have for me?



[UExpress]

Harriette Cole, who writes the Sense & Sensitivity column, encourages the letter writer to evaluate the quality of his or her life and set limits on the habits that are making him or her unhappy. "Give yourself a specific window after work hours when you can indulge in your favorite pastime," she suggests. Read the rest of her answer.