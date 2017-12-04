Do I Have To Comfort My Neighbor For Killing My Cat, And Other Advice Column Questions

There are too many excellent (and crazy) advice columns to keep up with, so we're committed to bringing you links to the best advice column questions and answers every week. Here's a roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.

Do We Need To Buy Our Son A Wedding Gift After Paying $65,000 For His Wedding?

Our son got married about a month ago. In speaking to him today, he asked if we had sent a wedding gift. To provide detail, my husband and I paid for 99 percent of the entire wedding, based on the bride's parents being unable to do so. We happily did this without reservation. The cost of the wedding was over $65,000. Further, we happily paid for their honeymoon, and they enjoyed a wonderful trip to Italy.

This coupled with bridal shower, rehearsal dinner and even the engagement ring. I felt we went above and beyond, and therefore we did not give them an additional wedding gift. I'm feeling somewhat puzzled on their question, as they are well aware of what we have done to give them a great wedding and honeymoon.

My husband and I are both somewhat hurt and definitely frustrated! What am I missing?​

Miss Manners goes pretty nuclear on the letter writer's son, asking, "What has your son missed? Economic responsibility? Respect for his parents? Gratitude? Shame at begging? Basic manners?" Read the rest of her answer.

How Can I Keep My Nosy Coworker From Finding Out That I Use The Office Bathroom To Poop?

Help! I'm the Office Pooper. Every office has one. I have a medical condition that causes it but when I have to go, I have to go!

The bad part is I have a coworker who is on a witch hunt to find the Office Pooper. She sits in front of me and constantly complains about people using the bathroom to poop. I try not to get into it much but I'm scared of being busted out! I honestly don’t do it for shits and giggles. (Pun intended.) I can't help it. How do I resolve this situation? I've already lied and said it's not me, so I can't admit the truth.

My coworker has even watched the bathroom at different times through out the day to try and find out who it is. Luckily she tells me about these stake-outs before they happen so I can avoid using the bathroom then. My stomach is hurting and my nerves are on edge. I just want to poop in peace, but that seems like too much to ask of my coworker. Any advice?

Alison Green points out, reasonably, that pooping is what the office bathroom is there for. "I assure you that many other people use your office bathroom for the same thing, despite your coworker's horror at the idea," she writes before encouraging the letter writer to tell his or her nosy coworker to cut it out. Read the rest of her answer.

How Can I Get My Therapist To Stop Playing With His Phone During Our Sessions?

I've been going to a therapist for several years. In the beginning he was helpful, but now I'm beginning to question how serious he is about our time together. In our last session, he answered his phone twice. Though the calls were brief, they occurred in the middle of my paid-for time. In another recent session, he spent at least 15 minutes fidgeting with his smartphone while he was supposed to be listening to me. After a while, I stopped talking until he looked up and put the phone away.

I'm going to him to deal with sensitive issues. At the very least, I think he should pay full attention. Should I say something or stop going?

Harriette Cole encourages the letter writer to tell their therapist how they feel regardless of whether they decide to continue to see him. "Point out all that you can remember, and make sure he is listening and receiving the message when you give it," she advises. Read the rest of her answer.

Am I A Bad Person For Not Wanting To Make My Neighbor Feel Better About Killing My Cat?



I live in a close-knit neighborhood. In October, my neighbor’s 16-year-old daughter ran over my family's beloved cat. She was driving irresponsibly and texting, and she was horrified by what she'd done. I have tried not hating her, and I've tried telling myself that there's always a risk that a cat allowed outdoors will be hit by a car. But I'm angry, and the best thing for me now is to keep my distance from the girl and her family. The parents won't back off, though. Their daughter is traumatized, and they want me to comfort her. I don't have that in me. I think this girl is lucky she didn't strike and kill a person. Is it awful of me to not want to alleviate her emotional turmoil by speaking kindly to her?



"This is one of the easiest answers I have ever written," Dear Prudence, aka Mallory Ortberg, responds. "No, it is not awful of you to have no interest in comforting the girl who killed your cat while she was texting and driving." Read the rest of her answer.



How Can I Get My In-Laws To Stop Honoring Their Dead Relatives Around My Son?

My in-laws are first generation immigrants from an Asian country and, while they are very kind people, some of their traditions around the holidays tend to be morbid and difficult to explain to my young son.

They insist on setting places at the dinner table for deceased relatives and sometimes the place settings have framed photos of the dead relatives. Last Thanksgiving, I was weirded out to be sitting across from the photo of my mother-in-law's dead father at the dinner table.

They also leave out bowls of fruit and candy for dead relatives, buy small gifts for them and decorate the framed photos with ornaments and garland. My husband said this does not bother him and he grew up with them doing all of this.

Last year, when we tried to explain to our 6-year-old who the photos were, he became very worried after learning they were dead people and for weeks asked nonstop questions about who they were and how they died. My son became very scared of the photos themselves and began having nightmares.

I do not want to insult them by asking them to not follow their traditions during the holidays, especially when we are in their house for Thanksgiving and Christmas. My husband said if they are hosting we should not comment on their traditions, and need to deal with it. What can I do?

Amy Dickinson tells the writer to do a better job explaining the purpose of these traditions to her son and astutely points out that the son might misunderstand the pictures. "I believe it is possible that your son might believe that these pictures are of dead bodies, which would definitely creep him out, because you keep referring to them as 'dead relatives,'" she writes. Read the rest of her answer.

Can I Cancel Christmas Since My Son Takes Advantage Of Me And Refuses To Pay The Student Loans I Cosigned?

My 25-year-old son, "Jay," would like to come home for Christmas. I'm paying, so I made his reservation yesterday. Late last night, he told my husband he needs to go back two days early because of work. This change will cost around $150 more than the $215 I'm already paying.

Although my son earns a six-figure salary, he is unable to pay his student/parent loan on time each month. When he's late, I get harassing emails and phone calls. The loan is in my name because Jay blew all the $60,000 he got from a settlement, and he begged me to do this for him so he could graduate.

My husband and I are retired, but we both work part-time. Jay and his sister are reluctant to pay for their tickets when they want to see us. They each live an hour plane ride away. They always seem to have enough money to travel and do what they want to do. I am so upset, I'd like to cancel the holidays because I feel we are being taken advantage of. What do you think?

Abigail Van Buren, aka Dear Abby, suggests that the letter writer sit Jay down and make him understand that he needs to pay his own bills. "And if he doesn't, consider reviewing your estate plan and subtracting what he owes you," she suggests. Read the rest of her answer.