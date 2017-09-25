How Can I Trust My Wife After She Got Permanent Eyebrow Makeup, And Other Great Advice Column Questions

There are too many excellent (and crazy) advice columns to keep up with, so we're committed to bringing you links to the best advice column questions and answers every week. Here's a roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists (and subreddits) addressed in recent days.​​​



Can I Get An Intern Fired After She Accused My Friend Of Theft And Credit Card Fraud?

This past summer, the section I supervise had some interns working here. All of them were offered jobs here once the internships were over. However one of them has created a situation where she lied to the police, but my boss and HR have still decided to offer her a job.

A staff member really liked the intern's jacket and would often comment saying so. When the jacket went missing, the intern went to security and the footage from the lobby and parking area showed the staff member taking the jacket to her car when most other people were in a meeting. The intern got the police involved and told them her wallet with all of her ID and credit/debit cards were in her pocket. It was found that dozens of Amazon orders were placed with the intern's credit card in the name of the staff member, to be shipped to a pick up point near our office. Our office is opened without assigned seating so although IT could say which computer was used to place the orders there is no way of knowing who did the ordering.

The police believe it was the staff member and she has been charged for stealing and using the credit card. She admits to taking the jacket but says she doesn't know anything about the card. She says the intern placed the orders in her name once she realized the jacket was missing as a form of revenge. The staff member is credible, she has no history of trouble working here, has no criminal record and is a good person who volunteers and is active with her church and her family...

I am concerned about the intern having lied to the police and her now being offered a full-time job.

Alison Green of Ask A Manager responds that the letter writer doesn't actually know for a fact that the intern "lied to the police," and that the evidence actually very much points to the staff member being guilty of credit card fraud. "I'd be very wary of assuming that the person who stole the jacket is telling you the truth about the rest of the incident," she writes. Read the rest of her answer.

[Ask A Manager]

How Can I Trust My Wife After She Got Permanent Eyebrow Makeup Without My Permission?

My wife and I have been married 13 years and have two young sons. She's a free spirit. She likes to independently make a lot of decisions that affect us both. This has led to arguments about what should or should not be decided on together.

We have had years of counseling with multiple professionals. Frankly, I feel she ignores my opinions and concerns if I don't agree with her position on an issue. She will commit to a compromise, then turn around and do what she wants anyway.

Recently, she brought up having permanent eyebrow makeup done on an international trip she was taking without me. I asked her to wait until she returned so we could discuss it further before she jumped into it. Despite promising not to, she did it anyway, and I think it looks awful.

I'm left feeling my trust in her has been further damaged and I have a reminder of it staring me in the face on a daily basis. How can I trust her in the future? How can I get past looking at her ugly choice every day?

Dear Abby, aka Abigail Van Buren, thinks that the problem here is not really the eyebrows. "If 'years of counseling' haven't worked for the two of you, I think it's fair to conclude that you and your wife have a troubled marriage," she writes. Read the rest of her answer.

[UExpress]

Is My Husband Overreacting After I Accidentally Hit Him In The Head While He Was Pinning Me To The Ground?

My husband (38 M) likes to rough-house "punish" me (29 F) in play... Like he will look at me and say "Uh oh, you shouldn't have been cute, you're getting punished now." He is rather aggressive in his rough housing and will pin me down, bend my arms, either press hard on two very sensitive and uncomfortable points of my back... or he will go for my privates and grab or roughly tickle between my legs. I'm not really fond of the privates touching either as so suddenly it's uncomfortable and ticklish. I remain a good sport but I've told him this before.

Today he had me pinned and was pushing one finger into my back spot and had the other hand on my privates roughly tickling/grabbing. I was trying to get scoot up and get away and flailing when he would press/grab/tickle harder. Well I accidentally slapped him on the side of his head/face with medium force. Not enough to leave any sort of mark or really hurt. He immediately got up holding his head, getting mad, saying it was over the line, that his ear was ringing, and "no no no no, that was on purpose," over and over. I apologized right away and followed him while apologizing (while kind of laughing, but still apologizing honestly, because it was not that hard of a hit at all, and to be honest he's accidentally done the same thing to me many times, and it was kind of a funny accident situation). He walked away upstairs and closed the door behind him. Now he's watching TV and won't speak to me.

Is he overreacting?

The commenters on the /r/Relationships subreddit point out that the husband's behavior is a huge red flag for abuse. "He hurts you on purpose and that's okay," writes one Redditor. "But you accidentally hurt him and that's not acceptable. This guy is a bully who doesn't care about your physical well-being." Read the rest of the internet's answers.

[Reddit]

Should I Marry A Man Who Thinks That Our Son Will Have A Small Penis Because I'm Asian?

I have recently become engaged to my longtime boyfriend. Whenever the topic of children came up, he would insist he only wanted girls because his siblings were all brothers so another male in the family would be boring. Last week, however, he forwarded me an email from his brother (also his best man) with some information I needed for wedding planning, but the email was part of a much larger running conversation. I was mortified when I read his real reason for not wanting a son is that my "Asian genes" would mean his son would have a "small package!" My brother was bullied by jocks using this idiotic stereotype in high school so I was incredibly angered, but I haven't said anything about what I read yet. He has begun asking why I am so distant lately, but I have no idea how to confront him!



Mallory Ortberg, Slate's Dear Prudence columnist, points out that this episode sheds a lot of light on the fiancé's character. "Is there an answer he could give you that would make what he said seem reasonable, kind, loving, intelligent, or in any way acceptable?" she asks. "I certainly can't think of one." Read the rest of her answer.

[Slate]

How Can I Get My Friend To Stop Waking Me Up With Her Toddlers Every Single Day?

I have a friend who shows up every morning with her two toddlers, whether I asked her to or not. She doesn't understand that I don't have children and am a little slower to wake up in the mornings. I think it's rude that just because she texts and I don't answer, she feels she can just show up.

Am I wrong? What should I do? I tried to explain my situation to her but she just got offended and left.

Miss Manners (Judith Martin, along with Nicholas Ivor Martin and Jacobina Martin) encourages the letter writer to play coy and tell her friend, "I am so sorry, but I'm afraid that I was half asleep and do not remember your visit." Read the rest of her answer.

[UExpress]

How Can I Prevent My Weird Neighbor From Violently Watering My Lawn?

A very strange thing happened last night.

I found my neighbor watering our lawn. In the process, she blasted our house and windows with her hose.

I went out to inquire what was happening and she was very rude, telling me that my lawn was dead and that we obviously can't afford water, so she was helping us out.

I tried explaining that we're in the process of revitalizing our lawn after a moss infestation, but it was like she wasn't hearing me...

She continued to spray our house after I went back inside. If our windows had been open, like they often are, she would have caused a lot of damage to the inside of our home.

The whole incident was so weird and she doesn't seem rational, so I'm not sure what to do here.

Amy Dickinson of Ask Amy instructs the letter writer to send the neighbor a note telling her to stay off the lawn. "Don’t ask for an explanation, but be very calm and clear regarding her need to stay off of your property," she writes. Read the rest of her answer.

[Tribune Content Agency]