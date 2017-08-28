How Can I Start A Union Drive When I'm Dating My Boss, And Other Great Advice Column Questions

​​​​There are too many excellent (and crazy) advice columns to keep up with, so we're committed to bringing you links to the best advice column questions and answers every week. Here's a roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.​​

How Can I Tell My Daughter-In-Law That I'm Mad At Her For Being Shy Around Me?

My daughter-in-law has always been quiet and polite and acts like she needs a lot of alone time. I assumed she was introverted or shy and didn't hold it against her.

I recently met a classmate of hers who described her as talkative and outgoing. Ever since then, I've felt resentful of how standoffish she is with me and my husband. I told her I'd met a friend who described her as very talkative, and she said politely and emotionlessly, "Yes, they're a fun group."

My husband said she's two-faced and not worth the trouble, but I want her to open up to me. I know I shouldn't feel so angry, but I feel like she pretended to be shy to avoid me.

Is there any way I can tell her that I want her to feel free to talk to me like she would a friend?

Carolyn Hax calls the letter writer out on her bad faith reading of her daughter-in-law's behavior. "She doesn't trust you! She does trust her friends," writes Hax. "That's not 'two-faced,' that's sentient." Read the rest of her answer.

Should I Warn My Ex, Whom I Ghosted After A Three-Year Relationship, That She Is About To Be My Boss?

More than a decade ago, when I was still young, I was in a relationship with a woman, Sylvia, in a country where we both lived. Sylvia wanted to settle down but I was not ready to commit so young. We clearly had different expectations from the relationship. I did not know what to do and, well, I ghosted her. Over the Christmas break, while she was visiting her family, I simply moved out and left the country. I took advantage of the fact that I accepted a job in other country and did not tell her about it. I simply wanted to avoid being untangled in a break-up drama. Sylvia was rather emotional and became obsessed with the relationship, tracking me down, even causing various scenes with my parents and friends.

Anyhow, fast forward to now. I now work as a math teacher in an international school. I have been in other relationships since, so Sylvia is a sort of forgotten history. Sadly, till now. This week, I learnt that our fantastic school director suddenly resigned due to a serious family situation and had to move back to her home country over the summer. The school had to replace her. We are getting a new director. I read the bio of the new boss and googled her and was shocked to discover it is Sylvia...

Do you have any suggestions for me how to handle it and what should I do? I understand that this would not have happened if I did not ghost her back then, but I cannot do anything about it now.

Alison Green wrote back to this letter writer to find out how long he was with Sylvia, and they were together for three years. After scolding the letter writer for his terrible behavior, Green writes, "Your best chances of an okay outcome are probably to contact Sylvia ahead of time to let her know you work there so that she's not blindsided by it on her first day." Read the rest of her answer.

[Ask A Manager]

How Can I Maintain My Relationship With My In-Laws Now That I Know My Wife's Brother Is A Racial Separatist?

I just found out my brother-in-law is a racial separatist. I knew he was a big Trump supporter but didn't know why. As it turns out, he sees supporting Trump as the best way to avoid the "inevitable race war" that will occur when whites are no longer a numerical majority. He argues that history proves the races cannot peacefully coexist and is "interested" in whether all races have the same IQ. I love my wife's family and spend a lot of time with them. How do I move forward?

Mallory Ortberg, who writes Slate's Dear Prudence column, endorses taking a stand, advising, "You make it clear that you find his beliefs racist and unconscionable." Read the rest of her answer.

[Slate]

Should I Confront My Beloved Roommate About His Pathological Lying?

I've been living with a male friend for two and a half years now, and it's mostly great. We've become the best of friends, go out regularly together, make each other laugh and understand each other. I'm happy to have him around.

The problem is that he is a pathological liar. As soon as he launches into one of his stories, I brace myself for a tidal wave of bullshit. The stories have 3 themes. 1) Heroic acts of bravery in which he stood up to bullies 2) Evil crimes committed against him by ex-girlfriends. 3) Claims that he was once a successful stand-up comedian and is best friends with every comedian on the planet.

When the lies start, my brain switches off. Lies are about as interesting as people's dreams. By pretending to believe him, I am being disingenuous myself and missing out on real human connection. I've only called him out on his lies once, and it made him angry. I know that he lies to protect himself from some deep psychological wound he has (the lies are never malicious) but I'm tired of them. I get very embarrassed when he does it in the company of others.

Should I try to confront him or just carry on pretending to believe him?

Jane Marie, Jezebel's new advice columnist, suggests either playing along with the roommate's lies or finding a new roommate. "You can't change a pathological liar into someone who is actually comfortable to be around all the time," she says. Read the rest of her answer.

[Jezebel]

How Do I Tell My Boyfriend, Who Is Also My Boss, That I Want To Unionize?

I'm a twenty-six-year-old woman in a great relationship with my boyfriend of four years...

The thing is we are in very different positions in our lives. He's twelve years older than me, and he's much more successful. He's also my boss. He owns the company I work for (it's how we met), and he's a landlord with multiple properties... I'm a latecomer to getting properly involved in politics, but I'm now very active within a lot of left-leaning groups, and I'm reading and thinking about this stuff more and more. I've also started realizing the need for us to unionize as employees and to see my boyfriend and the other people at the C-level in the company as the opposition.

The more I think about this, the more I'm frustrated that my boyfriend thinks it's okay for some of us to be working seventy or more hours a week. And I don't see how the company can think it's ever fine to have people work for twenty-four-hour periods with no sleep or go months with no free weekends because they’re working constantly.

I love him, and I want to stay with him, but I don't know how to stop myself resenting him sometimes because I feel trapped in a job that’s unreasonably demanding. I resent being told that I should be grateful for the job when it's making a profit for him and the board...

What should I do?

Amber A'Lee Frost, the Baffler's advice columnist, minces no words about how to fix this dysfunctional relationship: "Get a new job and dump him." Read the rest of her answer.



[The Baffler]

How Do I Convince My Company That They Shouldn't Base My Evaluation On How Many Social Events I Go To?

My company is implementing an appraisal system that will include ratings on whether we attend owner-sponsored social gatherings, such as picnics and athletic events, and make the rounds with the managers.

I think this is phony and distasteful. Though I am very much a team player, I don’t like company events, and I will find it even more repugnant if I am forced to go as part of my evaluation requirements. Several colleagues feel the same way.

Is it legal to force people to attend these events as part of the performance appraisal process? If so, should I just suck it up and go? Try to explain my discomfort to managers?

Karla L. Miller, The Washington Post Magazine's workplace advice columnist, points out that this policy might create legal problems for the letter writer's company and proposes "asking HR how exactly attendees will be evaluated on their networking, and whether those who truly can't attend will be penalized." Read the rest of her answer.

[The Washington Post Magazine]