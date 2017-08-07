How Can I Get My Niece To Stop Pretending To Be Other People Online, And Other Great Advice Column Questions

​​​There are too many excellent (and crazy) advice columns to keep up with, so we're committed to bringing you links to the best advice column questions and answers every week. Here's a roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists (and subreddits) addressed in recent days.​​

Should I Confront My Niece About Pretending To Be Other People On Social Media?

My niece is a lovely young woman. My daughter and I are very close to her... She is an adult in her mid-30s. She is beautiful, sweet, intelligent, and has a wonderful boyfriend and a good job.

Here's the difficulty: She is constantly posting photographs on all of her social media sites that we know are stolen from other people or websites, claiming that the photos are of her. Several other friends have noticed and commented to us about it. Once, my daughter tried to delicately tell her that the photo of "her" on the beach in Hawaii was being used on a travel website for Mexico. My niece simply replied that they had stolen her photo (and then erased all traces of it from her accounts).

Although we are slightly bothered by this, we wonder why she wants to give others the impression that her life is something it is not...

Should we confront her, and if so, how do we go about it without ruining our relationship with her?

Amy Dickinson writes, "When you see your niece posting publicly, you can freely comment on her choices" but suggests not reading too much into the niece's odd behavior. Read the rest of her answer.

[Tribune Content Agency]

What Should I Do If I Cross Paths With My Husband's Cousin, Who Is Also His Ex?

When my husband and I were dating, he told me that he'd had a consensual sexual relationship with his cousin, "Irma." He said they were in their early 20s and very immature. They parted ways because they both knew it was wrong, and Irma moved to another state. He told me so one day I wouldn't be blindsided should we ever be married.

Well, we got married, and this cousin has kept her distance until recently. Irma has now started to attend their family events. We live too far away to go, but I dread the day when we do and she's there. Should I act like I don't know what went on before I was in the picture? Nobody in his family knows this ever happened between them...

My husband says I have nothing to worry about because Irma means nothing to him. What do I do if I run into this woman at one of these family gatherings?

Abigail Van Buren advises the letter writer to push through her discomfort and be polite if she ever runs into Irma. Read the rest of her answer.

[UExpress]

Why Won't Anyone Hire Me For My Brilliant Ideas?

I am very talented in my creativity and thinking ability. I have a lot of ideas I would like to pass around a marketing firm or ideally to direct companies. I have no idea where to start. I also have started a small business and it's profitable within the first year, but it is not what I want to do. I would rather be somewhat of a consultant or an ideas man. I truly believe I have great potential in this area, but I am in my final year of college and I do not know where to start or even where to look. I have applied to many positions on Craigslist, Monster, and various other job sites, but I feel as if no one is understanding what I am capable of.

I know if a company or a few people were to see my vision they will agree that they are multimillion dollar ideas. So again, how do I go about finding a position and how do I tell them my ideas without having them run off with them?

Alison Green responds that there are not very many jobs for "ideas guy," and that the letter writer may be coming across as naive to hiring managers. Read the rest of her answer.

[Ask A Manager]

How Can I Get My Client To Apologize For Freaking Out About My Pet Mouse?

I've been taking care of a dog, Tom, for a few months now almost every week day. He comes over to my house and I walk him.

His owner, Susan, knows that I have pet mice that I adore. She shuddered when I originally told her but has never had an adverse reaction or been outright rude.

I was holding my male mouse when she arrived to pick up her dog...

The second she laid eyes on my mouse she screamed "oh oh don't put that thing near me!" I was stunned and froze. She instructed me to put the dog into the car but keep the mouse away from her, muttering under her breath about how disgusting my mouse was the whole time.

When I was done putting the dog in the car I said a curt "bye" and turned to leave. I didn't wait for her response and headed back in. She shouted after me "I'm very scared of mice!" And then drove away.

I'm really bothered by this. I understand having a fear but she was outright rude and I feel like she needs to apologize. I don't really want to interact with her anymore. Am I overreacting?

The advice-givers on the r/Relationships subreddit point out that Susan may not have been in control of her reaction, if she has a phobia of mice. "I think you should try to understand that she probably didn't mean to offend you and was just scared," writes one. Read the rest of their answers.

[Reddit]

Do I Have To Hold The Elevator Door For Other People, Even When I'm In A Hurry?

I live in a high-rise building. We have three elevators, but there is often a wait. Recently I got onto the elevator in the lobby and pressed the button when I heard someone yell, "Hold the elevator!" Normally I would, but I was in a rush, so I didn't. The woman sent her child running to hold the door. She proceeded to berate me for 10 floors. I responded calmly that I was in a hurry and that she could always catch the next elevator. This enraged her; her entitlement bothered me. How much kindness do I owe neighbors at the expense of my convenience?



Philip Galanes replies that holding the door for one's neighbors is "a small price to pay for community." Read the rest of his answer.

[The New York Times]

How Can I Teach My 2-Year-Old About Gender Fluidity?

My son is 2-and-a-half and just learning how to talk about the people and things around him. When using pronouns he uses female-gendered ones, even for inanimate objects (e.g., when looking for a toy, "where'd she go?", instead of "where'd it go?"). At first I was stoked (just quietly to myself, I model back more appropriate pronouns to him). But as it continues and he calls everyone "she," it occurs to me that I have a chance to model a more open and inclusive approach to gender, and do my part toward the paradigm shift. My quandary is in how monumentally easy it is to teach him binary gender norms, and how monumentally difficult it will be to teach gender fluidity to a young child. How do I nail down this abstract concept so I can break off age-appropriate things to say? How do I demonstrate to him how to talk about people in a way that respects and reflects a nonbinary reality?



Mallory Ortberg suggests not getting too hung up on the son's habit of saying "she," and instead preparing to have lots of open-minded conversations about gender as her son gets older. Read the rest of her answer.

[Slate]