Is It Ethical To Hook Up With A Neo-Nazi, And Other Great Advice Column Questions

Is It Ethical For Me To Continue To Hook Up With A Guy Who Has 'Alt-Right Sympathies' But Is Very Good In Bed?

I'm a woman in her early 30s having sex with a guy in his early 20s. The sex is more than casual as we really care about each other but ultimately have no interest in pursuing a serious relationship.

My concern is that this guy has some alt-right sympathies that reveal themselves in our political discussions, which take place fairly often. He's a Trump guy, but hesitates to admit it because he knows I'm very much anti-Trump. He posts memes created by Mike Cernovich and Milo Yiannopolous on his Facebook and gets his news from hard right publications. He also has a sister and brother-in-law who happen to be Holocaust deniers. This all concerns and confuses me because he's such a sweet guy and honestly, so goddamn good in bed. He's the definitive GGG, really attentive and caring and experimental. He might be the best lay I've ever had.

I can't reconcile these two sides of him, but I also can't help trying to enlighten him a little bit... I want to be understanding and gently guide him in a better direction, but sometimes his ignorance is aggravating. I can also sense that he's beginning to feel a little judged and even threatened by me, which can only make things worse.

[A]t [what] point does one give up throwing logic and articles at someone who thought Hilary Clinton ran a child sex ring out of a pizza parlor?

Dan Savage pulls no punches here: "Good people don't fuck Nazis or worry about making Nazis 'feel judged,'" he says. "Nazis should be judged." Read the rest of his answer.

How Can I Get My Stepsister To Stop Pressuring My 90-Year-Old Mom To Wear Formalwear To A Family Wedding?

My stepfather's grandson's wedding is black-tie optional, and my stepfather's children are renting him a tux. My mom, who is 90, thought she would wear a nice pants outfit with a dressy jacket, and is resistant to buying something new. She has been through a lot this year (treatment for lymphoma, cancer surgery, and she recently fell and broke her pelvis, so she is in a lot of pain).

I and my three sisters (my mom's only children) live on the opposite coast, but we are now being pressured by the mother of the groom (my stepfather's daughter) and my stepfather to see that she is outfitted appropriately — not just for the wedding, but also for the rehearsal dinner (cocktail attire) and the wedding breakfast to be held the day after the wedding.

They have also expressed concerns about the shoes my mother prefers (very safe, comfortable, but not at all dressy). My sister even heard my stepfather tell her that if she doesn't get something new to wear, she can stay home and not attend the wedding or other events...

Personally, I think it is extremely superficial of them to dictate what she wears (especially since the wedding is six months from now!). If it were me, I would just be thrilled they are both well enough to attend, regardless of how they are dressed.

Is my mother wrong to resist the request to buy something more formal?



Miss Manners, aka Judith Martin (with the help of her two children), marvels at the amount of attention this family is paying to one woman's wardrobe and writes, "Surely this cannot really be worth all of this fuss." Read the rest of her answer.

May I Tell My Professor, Whom I Only Know Through The Internet, That I Think He Has A Serious Health Problem?

I am studying remotely for a master's degree from a major university. My primary interaction with my current professor is watching six-month-old prerecorded lecture videos, in addition to weekly live Q. & A. sessions. Recently there was a problem with a lecture video, so the professor uploaded an older version of the same lecture. As I listened to these two years of audio recordings, I noticed stark and progressively worsening vocal changes that surely indicate a health issue but might not be noticed on a day-to-day basis. (Markedly lower pitch, raspiness, constant throat clearing.) What, if any, is my responsibility to my professor as a fellow, caring human being?

I respect that health issues are private, and I would not want to jeopardize his or her employment, but I also deeply regret a previous situation when I noticed signs of a serious health issue in a relative for an entire year (but didn't say anything) before she was diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer. At the very least, I would like to offer a message of support, even anonymously, if need be. Or is it best to keep this to myself?

Kwame Anthony Appiah, the Ethicist, thinks the potential benefits of telling the professor about the suspected health issue outweigh the potential drawbacks — but he points out that "Getting an anonymous message about a sensitive matter like this could be creepy." Read the rest of his answer.



Is The Dress Code I Hold My Children's Friends To In Our Home Sexist Against Boys?

I am the father of a teenage son and a daughter. Our house has a "no shirt — no service" rule that has been tested a few times by my son’s friends. In each case, I (or my son) tell the offender that the second violation will result in banishment from our house. No offender has ever violated the rule a second time. Our house also has an informal "no low-cut shirt" rule for females. This policy has been tested a few times by my daughter's friends. However, in these cases I am reluctant to mention the infraction to my wife or daughter, let alone enforce this policy. Am I being sexist?



Robin Abrahams, aka Miss Conduct, calls the letter writer's dress code "pointless and creepy." "Parents of teens... want their kids' friends to feel comfortable in their homes," she points out. "Arbitrary house rules don't help with that." Read the rest of her answer.



Can I Insist On Never Being Alone With A Person Of The Opposite Sex In Work Settings?

I don't have to travel very often for my job, but when I do I've generally been by myself or in a group of three or more. Same thing with any business lunches I take. But it's getting to the point in my job where I will have to do some more short-term business travel (as in hours traveling in a vehicle, not a flight) because of accounts I handle, and I'm handling more and more interactions with vendors at business lunches, and sometimes there's just no one else going but me and one other person.



The issue is that I have a pretty strong objection to attending travel or lunches by myself if the vendor rep or person I'm with is of the opposite sex. I just honestly am not comfortable with how it might appear to others who don't know it’s business-related. (The company is located in a small town, and it's not uncommon to see many people who I work with if I go out to lunch.) There's also the problem that things can happen between consenting adults, and even though that's the last thing on my mind, I'd prefer to not allow the question to form in anyone's mind (again, small town, smallish company, lots of scuttlebutt) or to create an opportunity for anything. My husband has also admitted that it would make him uncomfortable too, and holds himself to the same standard I do. My supervisor, who has to travel with me on occasion, is male and close to my age, so that makes it worse...

Is there a way to tactfully say no in these cases? Am I way off-base here?

Alison Green of Ask A Manager responds, "It's a normal part of work life to travel and dine with colleagues who might be of the opposite sex" and advises the letter writer that refusing to be alone with men will probably limit her professional opportunities. Read the rest of her answer.

How Can I Move On From A Guy I Dated Who Won't Let Me Add Him On Google Hangouts?

I briefly dated a guy who I'm now just friends with. If he was on board with the idea, I'd still be up for exploring our connection. We broke up after a couple of months because I got pregnant and miscarried, and neither of us were prepared for the situation. He then left for an internship without giving me a way to contact him. When he came back two months later, I told him I'd needed his support and wanted to rely on him. He apologized and said that while he couldn't commit to me, he was interested in being friends. I suspected he just wanted to save face and wasn't actually interested in my friendship.

Recently I didn't hear from him for about five months (we live a few hours apart): no emails, no texts, not even when I forwarded him school-related stuff he would be interested in and wished him a happy new year (not the Gregorian one but one specific to his culture). At one point I asked him for advice with a school-related problem, and he asked me to call him. After we had talked, I asked him if I had done anything wrong since I hadn't heard from him all this time. He said that he had just been busy. Later I wrote him an email to thank him for his time and told him I would add him on Google Hangouts to keep in better touch. He turned the invitation down. I sent another one, and when he turned it down again, I wrote to ask if anything was wrong. It's been a month, and I haven't heard from him.

I'm not going to contact him again, but I’m anxious that I did something wrong and didn't realize it. I worry I pushed the Google Hangout invitation too much, and look like someone who can't take a hint. I still feel drawn to him, which I beat myself up about. I'm wondering how to move on from this, and how to be less of a basket case when dating new people.

Dear Prudence, aka Mallory Ortberg, suggests that the letter writer take some time to try to figure out why "every time he's pulled away — whether by leaving town or going radio silent — you've responded by trying to get closer." Read the rest of her answer.

