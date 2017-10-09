How Can I Ask My Colleague To Stop Crying About Her Haircut, And Other Great Advice Column Questions

There are too many excellent (and crazy) advice columns to keep up with, so we're committed to bringing you links to the best advice column questions and answers every week. Here's a roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.



How Can I Get A Colleague To Stop Weeping To Everyone About How Much She Hates Her Short Haircut?

I'm a manager in an Human Resources department for a large company. Back in December a new employee started in our office. "Nina" wears her hair in a pixie cut. Another employee, "Mika," got obsessed with Nina's hair. She talked about how great it was all the time... Mika decided to get it and even went to Nina's salon to get it done.

However, Mika hates the cut on herself. She has cried over it while at work and this makes everyone uncomfortable. She said she has spent hundreds on vitamins to make her hair grow faster, and she is also getting into more personal territory because she has been telling everyone about how her husband is upset that she spent the money they were saving for a vacation on an expensive wig without telling him... Several of her colleagues have told me Mika's random crying and oversharing of her marital issues are making them uncomfortable... Nina says Mika blames her for talking her into getting the cut (even though Nina did no such thing) and then will cry and apologize to her for being harsh.

I really want to be understanding to Mika, but this situation is becoming untenable. No one wants to be around Mika and I am fairly certain Nina is job hunting. How can I gently speak to Mika about not crying every day or oversharing her marital issues with her colleagues, especially Nina?

Alison Green of Ask A Manager gives the letter writer a script for kindly but firmly telling Mika to stop talking about her hair at work. "It sounds like at this point you need to tell Mika that it's becoming disruptive and she needs to keep this out of the office," she writes. Read the rest of her answer.

[Ask A Manager]

How Do I Tell My Husband It Makes Me Uncomfortable When He Shares The Bathroom Mirror With His Sister?

I am a married woman. My husband and his younger sister are of a Mediterranean nationality. Family relationships are "closer" there, I think, than those in North America or Europe.

I was shocked to see my husband and his sister in our bathroom together. She was putting on makeup, he was brushing his teeth.

We were in a hurry to leave the house, but there was a half-bath downstairs that one of them could have used.

I have been in the bathroom with my own older brother, but it was to install new toilets — something practical — not to do something "intimate," that, in my opinion, is only for a husband and wife to share.

I felt very "strange" about this situation. Then it happened a second time. I have decided that if it happens again, I will join them in the bathroom and put on my makeup or brush my teeth with them to see if they understand that I'm disturbed by this situation.

Amy Dickinson, a voice of sanity in these troubled times, points out that it is totally normal and not at all inappropriate for siblings to share a bathroom mirror. "I don't think this is an ethnic thing or a national characteristic," she tells the letter writer. "I think this is a 'you' problem." Read the rest of her answer.

[Tribune Content Agency]

Should I Tell My Friend That Her Obsession With A TV Actor Is Alienating All Her Friends?

I've known my friend "B" for around five years. We met as students and had a wonderful companionship through school and still remain close. The only problem is her escalating interest in the cast of a television show, particularly one male actor... [O]ver the years, she has become so obsessed with one of the lead actors that she now spends thousands of dollars to go to conventions across the country, attends related events, and generally finds reasons to be in his neighborhood. They have "coincidentally" met several times, and he was rude to her on multiple occasions. This is only a fraction of what B has done to research, stalk, and meet this actor, who is twice her age. He now recognizes her.

I've never spoken to her about how I feel although the whole thing creeps me out. Now she has a group of friends that she met online, and they are all intensely involved in the "fandom," too. When I have met them, they only discussed said actor, who most recently saw him, and what's happening in their online community. Many of her pre-fandom friends are ghosting her, including her closest friend from childhood, and I'm considering doing the same. Others have told B that her behavior is odd, and she has responded with anger. Should I tell her that this is why her other friends have stopped speaking to her?

Dear Prudence, aka Mallory Ortberg, agrees that B's behavior "is highly distressing, and since you're already on the verge of giving up your friendship with her, you have nothing to lose by telling her the truth." Read the rest of her answer.

[Slate]

How Can I Get My Friends' Adolescent Sons To Stop Looking At Me?

I'm a happily married woman in my 30s. Although we don't have children yet, many of our friends do. Some of them have boys who are approaching or are already in their early teens.

I'm embarrassed to even ask, but what are the best ways to avoid or immediately stop unwanted just-reaching-puberty attention from young boys? I am modest in my attire, I don't interact more than I need to with them and I would never want to harm a child. But the looks and actions I get from some of them have my stomach churning. I need to know how to appropriately shut it down.

My husband just chuckles and shrugs his shoulders, saying, "They just want to talk to girls." I feel sick. Please help.

Abigail Van Buren deems these mysterious "looks and actions" to be "normal adolescent boy behavior" — but she also advises the letter writer to talk to the boys' parents about it. Read the rest of her answer.

[UExpress]

How Can I Convince My Brother To Forgive Our Dad For Abandoning Him When He Was 4?

About 10 years ago, when I was 16, my father left my mother for a much younger woman and moved away with her...

My sister, "Beth," was 12 and my brother, "Ben," was barely 4. The girlfriend didn't want to deal with a little kid, so Ben didn't go with us on visits to Dad. When he was older, he chose not to go, and no one forced the issue. They never really got to know one another.

Recently, Dad broke up with his girlfriend and moved back to our area. He is very contrite and wants to establish stronger ties with us kids. Beth and I are giving him a chance, but Ben wants no part of him, even though Dad is still paying child support for him.

I'm trying to talk Ben into seeing our dad, but he says I'm the only "father" he has ever needed.

The thing is, I'd be very glad to give up that role and just be Ben's brother... I feel like he's making a huge mistake. Ben is stubborn and Dad is really hurt by his rejection. How can I bring these two together?

Carolyn Hax gently points out to this letter writer that he cannot make his brother do anything and that his brother is entitled to his feelings. "Your role doesn't extend to reuniting your brother and father," she writes. "They have to work this out (or not) for themselves." Read the rest of her answer.

[The Washington Post]

How Can I Get My Mother-In-Law To Stop Trying On My Clothes (And Looking Good In Them)?

I have a delicate point of etiquette: Every year my mother-in-law tortures me during a three-week visit. I grant that she's more accomplished and socially prominent than I, and is a better cook — but I will never give way to her in the fashion arena! Never! She tries on all my new things, and it never fails: She looks thinner and better in my wardrobe than I do. How can I stop her from trying on my clothes?



E. Jean, Elle's advice columnist, has a simple solution: Just let her try on the darn clothes. "The world can be cruel to a woman over 60," she writes. "Hell, it can be cruel to a woman over 27." Read the rest of her answer.

[Elle]