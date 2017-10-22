Was I Wrong To Refuse To Spend $15,000 On A Bridesmaid Dress, And Other Great Advice Column Questions

There are too many excellent (and crazy) advice columns to keep up with, so we're committed to bringing you links to the best advice column questions and answers every week. Here's a roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.



Was I Wrong To Back Out Of My Friend's Wedding After She Chose $15,000 Bridesmaid Gowns?

I have been asked to be a bridesmaid by a longtime (over fifteen years) and very dear friend...

She is marrying into a great deal of money, and she's having a huge, expensive wedding. That's fine. The problem is that the dresses she selected for her bridesmaids START at $7,000. That's right — $7,000 is the price of the cheapest of her choices, and that does NOT include alterations, shoes, jewelry, hair, makeup, etc. The dress that she favors comes in at $15,000 before alterations...

I pulled her aside and told her that I would have to back out of being a bridesmaid, and I told her WHY (that I cannot afford the dress she chose, nor the shoes, the accessories, alterations, and more). I told her that I would be happy to participate in another way (perhaps do a reading), and if that wasn't possible, then I would be content to be a guest. She was very, very upset with me, told me that I couldn't back out, etc...

Should I have told her my limits re: the cost of the dress?

This letter originally ran in November 2015, but A Practical Wedding republished it this ​week along with an update that you'll surely want to read. Liz Moorhead, A Practical Wedding's advice columnist, reassures the letter writer that she didn't do anything wrong, writing, "Telling her you couldn't afford it and stepping down were the entirely right decisions." Read the rest of her answer (and the letter writer's update).

Can I Quit Talking To My Family Members Who Refused To Help Me When I Was Homeless And In Jail?

A few years ago, I took a job across the country where my large, wealthy extended family lives. I spoke to these people weekly and spent my summers during college in their guest rooms (at their invitation) so I considered us close. I fell for a housing scam trying to rent remotely and had nowhere to stay. Not one of my grandparents, aunts, uncle, or cousins would let me stay on their couch for even a few nights. I ended up getting arrested after sleeping in my car for a week, and was fired after missing work due to being in jail. My car was impounded, so I had to check into a homeless shelter. During this time, my family kind of ghosted me.

It took me years to recover, but I'm doing great now. When I stopped being homeless my family just appeared back in my life like nothing ever happened. I had always been a conscientious houseguest, and I've never had any kind of substance or emotional problems. I've asked a few of them why no one helped me and mostly gotten excuses like, "We were so busy planning a wedding at the time," or "We just didn't want to get involved." I don't really want to fake my way through the holidays this year — or ever again, for that matter — but I really don't want to have to call each individual to let them know I don't think they're much of a family. Would it be fair to ghost them right back?

Mallory Ortberg, Slate's Dear Prudence columnist, approves of ghosting in this situation. "[Y]ou should not have to tell a close family member, 'When I was arrested for being homeless, it really hurt that you didn't call or let me stay with you," she writes. Read the rest of her answer.

How Can I Convince My Wife To Get Rid Of The Sexy Photos Another Woman Sent Me?

My wife and I have been married for just a few years. Early in our marriage I started chatting with a female acquaintance, and things got verbally sexual and eventually led to sexual pictures between the other woman and me. I saved some of the photos to my phone and inadvertently saved them to my computer, where my wife found them and downloaded them to her phone. We've gone through marriage counseling together and are working things out. I have since deleted the photos, but my wife still has them. I'm ashamed of the photos and don't want to see them, let alone have my wife keep them. I've tried to delete them from her phone, but the photos keep showing up. When my wife is mad at me, she changes her lock-screen image to one of the photos she's keeping of the other woman...

I know I was wrong in the past and would like to move forward, but I find it difficult when my wife keeps the photos. Should I confront my wife or just let it be?

After meditating on the nature of forgiveness, Kwame Anthony Appiah suggests that the pictures are a symptom rather than a cause of the problems in the letter writer's marriage. "Do you truly think that getting rid of those pics would fix what's wrong here?" he asks. Read the rest of his answer.

How Can I Make My Husband Tell People About My Miscarriage, Since He's The One Who Blabbed About My Pregnancy?

Sadly, I lost a wanted pregnancy at about eight weeks. Against my wishes, my husband had already told many of his friends and relatives about the pregnancy. He did not know "waiting till the second trimester" was a thing until I explained it to him...

At the time, I told him that I really, really didn't want to share the news prematurely but that if he couldn't contain himself then he could, as long as he understood the risk.

Now he has several people he needs to notify that I'm not pregnant anymore — otherwise they will definitely ask, which will be very upsetting to me. But he wants to tell them "together," which is so unfair that I don't even know how to respond.

I don't know how to insist that he do it himself without making it sound like an "I told you so." If you have a good suggestion, I would love to hear it, but otherwise can I just throw out a PSA to all those well-intentioned husbands to listen to their wives on this one?

Carolyn Hax recommends that the letter writer calmly and firmly tell her husband that she will not participate in these conversations with friends and family, and points out that the husband's behavior here is really troubling. "I could see taking this to a good couples' counselor — when, of course, you feel ready," she writes. Read the rest of her answer.

How Can I Tell My Friend I Want Him To Stop Showing Me His Penis?

I am a lady whose close decade long platonic friendship with a dude has taken an awkward turn. He lives out of town now, so we mostly communicate online with the odd visit to one another's respective city. We both share a passion for hiking. We stopped by a clothing optional beach when hiking earlier in the year, and he asked if I was cool if he took advantage and let it all hang out whilst we sunbathed. I said that was fine, though I was gonna carry on wearing my clothes and enjoying my book. Since then he’s sent me a number of 'isn't nudism/naturism? great' articles. OK, fine...

When I crashed at his place during my most recent visit, he let his towel slip for a moment too long after getting out of the shower, but I said nothing. A few weeks later he sent me a video tour of his new apartment where four minutes in he's just casually and totally naked in the reflection of his mirrored closet doors. Just for a short few seconds. There was a heat wave. He's maybe a nudist/naturist now? I was uncomfortable but pretended it didn’t happen. Now this week we exchanged innocuous 'cool new hiking gear purchases!' photos. But I realized upon expanding the shot of his hiking boots that his footwear was photo bombed by his dick... Nudism surely does not equal what feels like stealth dick pics. WHAT DO?

There is also a longer version of this letter on the Captain Awkward website, which is much more detailed than but just as creepy as the short version. Jennifer Peepas, aka Captain Awkward, gives the letter writer a few scripts for firmly telling her friend to stop, and urges her not to accept anything other than a full, abject apology. "If he gives you an iota of pushback about this, your friendship is probably over," she writes. Read the rest of her answer.

Should I Tell My Hairstylist That I'm Angry She Lopped Off A Lock Of My Hair And Then Denied It?

I recently returned to my "regular" hairstylist after a five month break over the summer.

When my visit was finishing up, she pointed out that "someone" had taken a lock of my hair, near the crown of my head (I wear my hair long), but she attested it wasn’t her. I have no idea how this could have happened, and laughed it off with a lame DNA sampling theory.

She was the only person near my head with scissors. When I shampooed my hair after this visit, this shorter hair was quite noticeable. There is no way I would not have noticed it if it had been cut before my visit. The more I think about this, the angrier I become...

Should I tell the salon owner why I am never coming back, or should I say something to this stylist?

Amy Dickinson thinks that following up with the salon is a good idea. "You should take photos and yes, definitely contact the stylist and owner, expressing your dismay about the way this was handled, and letting them both know that they have lost a regular customer," she writes. Read the rest of her answer.

