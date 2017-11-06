How Can I Get My Coworker To Stop Drinking Everyone's Drinks Without Asking, And Other Advice Column Questions

There are too many excellent (and crazy) advice columns to keep up with, so we're committed to bringing you links to the best advice column questions and answers every week. Here's a roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists (and subreddits) addressed in recent days.​​​



How Can I Get My Coworker To Stop Drinking My Beverages Without Asking?

We have a co-worker who likes to sample our beverages without asking. She will just grab the drink and take a few big gulps directly from the straw. Sometimes, she'll remove the plastic lid of the drink and slurp from the cup itself. The first time it happened, we were shocked, but now it's become an almost daily activity for her.

The co-worker it most often happens to once blurted out quickly, as the beverage thief was about to sip her drink, "Oh, I feel like I may be coming down with something ... you don't want my germs!" To which the offending co-worker replied, "Oh, that's OK. I have a really strong immune system" then proceeded to slurp away...

We've tried being totally direct with the beverage thief by saying, "Stop drinking our drinks!" But the beverage thief just laughs it off like we're joking...

Aside from outfitting our beverages with sophisticated alarm devices, keeping our drinks by our sides at all times (not feasible at our job, as we move around quite a bit and are not stationed in one place throughout the day), or lacing our beverages with pickle juice, we don't know how to handle this situation.

Miss Manners offers up an indirect solution that, frankly, we think might not work. "Next time the co-worker helps herself, give her the drink," she writes. "When she protests, politely refuse to take it back, explaining that you are probably overreacting, but your training about the spread of germs is so ingrained that you just cannot overcome it." Read the rest of her answer.

How Can I Get My Coworker To Stop Walking Around The Office Barefoot?

I have been working at a small business for the past year and a half. We are an office of all women and we all work well together. We recently moved to a new building and my office is now next door to a coworker who is... very interesting. She can be rude and she has many quirks that get on my nerves, but overall, I deal. I just accepted it's part of her personality. However, one thing I've discovered working much closer to her this past month is that she rarely wears shoes. She will walk around the entire office, including going to the bathroom (which is located outside our actual office down a hallway), completely barefoot. It grosses me out, but I dread having to report this to our boss, mainly because I am one of the newer people in the office and my coworker has worked with our boss for 8+ years. I don't want to put my boss in the awkward position of having to tell her to wear shoes, but at the same time, I don't think I have it in me to confront her myself. I feel like I can't be the only one who notices that she walks around the kitchen barefoot! Should I just grin and bear it like my other coworkers seem to be doing?



Jane Marie, Jezebel's advice columnist, suggests talking to HR or the boss, or, if all else fails, telling the barefoot colleague, "Hi! Man, I love working here, but your bare feet make me so nervous!" Read the rest of her answer.

Will It Hurt My Son's Feelings If I Do A Special Family Toast At My Daughter's Wedding But Not His?

Our family has two champagne glasses that we use to toast brides and grooms. Four generations have used them, and every couple stayed married, except my son, who divorced. (The toast includes the names of previous couples and the length of their marriages.) My daughter is marrying soon, and my son is engaged again. I know my daughter wants to use the glasses; it's tradition. But what happens when my divorced son and his fiancée see us using the glasses at her wedding, but not at theirs? I would hate to hurt them.



Philip Galanes points out that there is a simple solution to this non-problem: Just use the glasses for both weddings. "Be a kindhearted mom and celebrate your son's second marriage as happily as your daughter's first," he suggests. Read the rest of his answer.

How Can I Get My Boyfriend's Dad To Stop Complimenting Me On My 'Erotic' Voice?

I am in a relationship with a lovely and amazing man. Everything could be really good, if only his father would stop being a creep. He's constantly telling me how beautiful, smart, and attractive I am. Last year around Christmas, I sang a few songs when we were visiting my boyfriend's family, and his father commented that I have an "erotic" voice. A few days later, I received an e-mail from him. Attached was a poem about my singing, where he called my voice "angelic" and "pure." It made me really uncomfortable and I told him that I don't want to receive poems from him and that he should stop complimenting me all the time. He didn't. When I told him again to stop commenting on my appearance, he responded that I must not like myself very much. I talked to my boyfriend's mother, and she said she's "given up" and ignores her husband's behavior. It turns out that he behaved similarly with ex-girlfriends of my boyfriend's brothers. I'm so angry and don't know what to do. My boyfriend supports me, but it's hard to talk about the topic, because it's his father.



Dan Savage asks the letter writer to consider just how supportive her boyfriend really is. "If your boyfriend refuses to run interference and/or shut his father down, I would advise you to join the list of exes," he writes. Read the rest of his answer.

Is There Any Way To Reconcile With My Friend After She Drunkenly Assaulted Me?

My best friend of 7+ years got belligerently drunk and attacked me last night because I wouldn't give her her car keys to drive home. I was trying to get her into my car so I can take her home. She pulled out chunks of my hair, left bloodied scratches on my neck, and bashed my head into the cement. I kicked her out of my apartment and let her sleep in the hallway and I spent the night at a friends house. I am very emotionally traumatized and still in pain. Luckily no concussion but severe bruising.

The next morning she texted me "hey I know you hate me but did I drive I can't find my car." I ignored that text and am so sad that she hasn't acknowledged what happened or attempted to apologize. I know she has been informed what happened because I called one of her best friends that we were out with to explain what happened. I don’t think there's any coming back from this, how could there be? I don't know how I can move on other than cutting contact. I'm heartbroken.

The unofficial advice columnists at the r/Relationships subreddit suggest seeing a doctor, filing a police report and writing off this friendship. "You were trying to be a good friend and responsible adult and she crossed the line in a major way (I don't care how drunk she was)," writes one Redditor. Read the rest of Reddit's answers.

How Can I Convince My Dad, Who 'Doesn't Believe In Trends,' To Look Past My Boyfriend's Manbun?

I have been dating a guy for a few months, and it is going great. The only thing is, he is so into trends that I'm not sure if I can keep up. He is the cool boy that is so popular right now, meaning he wears a beard and a bun. This is fine by me, but I worry about how my conservative daddy is going to react to him. My dad doesn't believe in trends. How do I introduce him to my family so they will take him seriously? Once you get past the look, you learn he is a smart and thoughtful guy.



Harriette Cole advises the letter writer to reflect on her boyfriend's before introducing him to her parents, and to warn both sides about what they're in for. "Be clear about why you like him and why you think he may be a good fit for you," she suggests. Read the rest of her answer.

