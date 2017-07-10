Should I Have Given My Subway Seat To My Prospective Boss's Father-In-Law, And Other Great Advice Column Questions

​​There are too many excellent (and crazy) advice columns to keep up with, so we're committed to bringing you links to the best advice column questions and answers every week. Here's a roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.​

Did I Lose Out On A Job Opportunity Because I Refused To Give My Subway Seat To The CEO's Father-In-Law?

I have been going through a very rigorous interviewing process for a permanent job in a firm where I have been undergoing a two-month post-college training program/paid internship which is very prestigious and only very few trainees are offered the permanent job...

On Sunday evening, I was traveling home on a packed train with my bike. Suddenly, I was approached by a lady who asked me, rather rudely, to give my seat to a man, her father, who was traveling with her. Since I was sitting on a regular seat (not a seat designated for disabled passangers) and had to read some materials to prepare for my interview, I ignored her. Unfortunately, when I was getting off the train, I accidentally moved my bike in a way that it caught and left dirty stains on her coat.

I did not think much of this till the next day when I ran into the same woman and one of directors in the lift in my office building. It transpired that she is the CEO's wife. She said nothing and did not acknowledge me, but it was very clear to me that she recognised me.

My interview that day went very well. However, I was not offered the job! I was given some feedback about the skills that I have to develop but that was all...

I am thinking that I should complain to HR and also should request the meeting with the CEO and the second director (who interviewed me) to explain myself, or maybe even to offering to pay for dry-cleaning or reimbursement of the ruined coat?

Alison Green of Ask A Manager informs this unfortunate letter writer that ignoring someone who asks for your subway seat is rude and tells him or her not to contact HR. Read the rest of her answer.

Should I Tell My Friend His Girlfriend Is Four Years Older Than He Thinks She Is?

I work in a human resources department. So, I have access to personnel records. A good friend of mine at the company has started dating a woman in a different department — no conflict there! Trouble is, she lied to him about her age, deducting four years. She is 29, not 25. Should I tell my friend the truth?



Philip Galanes, who writes the Social Q's column for The New York Times, advises the letter writer to keep quiet, adding, "[T]o many of us, 29 is still breathtakingly young." Read the rest of his answer.

Should I Go To My Friends' Wedding, Even Though I Already Attended Their Wedding A Year Ago?

When we were invited to a wedding reception for a co-worker and friend, the invitation made it clear that the event was a dinner reception at a local restaurant. In small print at the bottom, we were told we were expected to pay for our meal due to lack of finances.

We were a bit taken back by this, as the bride and groom had just recently returned from Disney World, but we attended and paid for our meals. A few months later, they had a baby shower, for which we provided food and a gift.

To my surprise, in the mail today we received a save the date for the couple’s wedding — over a year after the first wedding reception.

How do we respond? I feel we already attended a wedding celebration, and have no reason to attend another. Other friends who’ve been invited are also confused as to how to respond, and feel like this couple is just seeking attention, money and gifts.

Miss Manners, speaking eternally in the third person, "advises you to stop participating." Read the rest of her answer.

Should I Keep Texting My Estranged Wife From An Unfamiliar Number, Leading Her To Believe I'm Someone Else?

I have a problem. My wife left me because she couldn’t take life with me anymore. Honestly, I don't blame her. She basically stopped talking to me.

One day I decided to text her from a different phone number. I pretended I was someone else and she started texting with me, not knowing that it's me.

I'm enjoying our conversation, and so is she. I think she likes the person she's talking to, but it’s me, the person she hates. I can tell she's falling for this person, but I can't tell her it's me or she would hate me even more.

It was not my intention to have her fall for me as someone else, and I don't want to break her heart, so what can I do not to hurt her? I don't want her to be mad at me.

The stuff I told her as someone else is all stuff I told her when we were married, but I guess it sounds different coming from this other person.

What should I do now?

Ask Amy's Amy Dickinson addresses the possibility that this is a fake letter by noting that it is basically the plot of "You've Got Mail," which is in itself basically the plot of "Cyrano De Bergerac," then advises the letter writer to come clean. Read the rest of her answer.

Why Is My Daughter Spending So Much Time Doing Nothing In The Bathroom?

My teenage daughter has started going into the bathroom directly after every meal. I know this is ringing the alarm for an eating disorder, but she doesn't do anything in the restroom. I genuinely just think she stands there and waits for us to give her attention and fawn over her. There is no running water, and not even a toilet flush. Should I entertain this behavior by asking her if she needs professional help? "Jenny" has dramatic tendencies, and has even pretended to faint in public.



Harriette Cole has a theory about what Jenny is doing in there: "it could be that this is her private time away from her parents when she can connect with friends, either via social media, texting or a traditional phone call." Read the rest of her answer.

