What You Should Know About Bernie Sanders' Newly Popular 'Medicare For All' Bill

Former Democratic presidential primary candidate ​and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders will introduce his plan for single-payer health care today with record support. The once fringe proposition is gaining more traction and attention in Washington than ever before, even in a Trump-dominated environment. So, what's in the plan, and will it ever pass? Here's what you need to know.

The Basics Of Bernie's Single-Payer

Sanders previewed his plan Tuesday night in The Washington Post and in a New York Times op-ed Wednesday morning.

Sanders' single-payer plan, like other single-payer plans, would eliminate the need for insurance companies, providing everyone with health care paid for by the government. There would be no costs for citizens or employers besides increased taxes.

Children would be given "universal Medicare cards," while adults not currently eligible for the plan would be phased into it over four years. Insurance would only remain for elective procedures like plastic surgery. Sanders says doctors would be reimbursed for services — sending all bills to the government.





It Would Cover Almost Everything

Vox writes that Sanders' plan is much more generous than other single-payer plans across the world:

The plan is significantly more generous than the single-payer plans run by America’s peer countries. The Canadian health care system, for example, does not cover vision or dental care, prescription drugs, rehabilitative services, or home health services. Instead, two-thirds of Canadians take out private insurance policies to cover these benefits. The Netherlands has a similar set of benefits (it also excludes dental and vision care), as does Australia.

The plan is also set apart by the fact that there are no co-pays:

Taiwan’s single-payer system charges patients when they visit the doctor or the hospital (although it includes an exemption for low-income patients). In Australia, people pay 15 percent of the cost of their visit with any specialty doctor.



[Vox]

The bill would allow the Health and Human Services secretary to impose copays for prescription drugs, however, as way to incentives the use of generics.

Funding Is Notably Absent From The Plan

The finances of Sanders' plan are murky. He says the details of the tax increase that are required would be determined in a separate bill. Sanders told Vox that the overall effect of the bill (eliminating out of pocket costs) would help the electorate wash down their tax increase:

[Y]es, your taxes are going up. But if you are a middle-class person, you will be paying less overall for health care and taxes than you are paying today. That's what our pledge is. Yes, you'll be paying more in taxes, but you'll be paying less — zero — in private insurance. So I think what Republicans will go around saying, “They’re raising your taxes.” They will forget that 30 seconds [in an ad that] I have to tell you you're no longer paying private insurance if you're a small business.



Critics, such as Jonathan Chait, argue that any successful health care proposal should contain legislation on its required funding:

A nonspecific health-care plan that lacks a plausible financing system has accomplished approximately zero percent of the necessary work, as the Republicans discovered this year.



Sanders' proposed health care bill on the campaign trail was estimated to cost $1.4 trillion. Sanders proposed a 4.75% increase on federal medicare taxes for employers, and .75% increase for households. Income tax would increase to levels between 37% and 52% for those making above $250,000.



Who Is And Isn't Supporting It?

Seeing the surprise success of Sanders' populist, left platform, Democratic presidential hopefuls such as Kamala Harris, Elizabeth Warren, Kirsten Gillibrand, and Cory Booker have all put their support behind the bill along with 11 other Senators.

Other Democratic leaders have resisted Bernie's proposal, suggesting that keeping Obamacare on the books and afloat is a more important concern. Politico reports:

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer told reporters that he would be “looking at all of” the party’s “many good” proposals to expand health care access, but declined to back Sanders. House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi declared that her priority is shielding Obamacare from a GOP repeal[.]

Connecticut Sen. Chris Murphy... warned against letting the party’s attention slip to “longer-term health care policy” while the future of the Affordable Care Act remains up for debate.

Other notable Democrats such as DNC chair Tom Perez and Hillary Clinton have recently questioned the idea. On Tuesday, Perez told ABC "We have always believed in universal health care. We are 90 percent of the way there. We are fighting... against a Republican administration that wants to take away a big part of the 90 percent.”

In her interview with Pod Save America on Monday, released earlier this week, Clinton openly mocked Sanders' plan as unrealistic. The Washington Post transcribes:

It was much more challenging to have a kind of straightforward argument about, “Okay, health care: What do we do about health care?” Because he would say, “Oh we’re gonna, you know, do single-payer.” And I would say, “How you gonna do it?” And “Uhh” — he wouldn’t know... If I had said, “Okay we’re going to have universal health care — single-payer.” First question would have been, “Well, why didn’t President Obama do that?” Well because it was really hard and what he got done was amazing. See that’s tough, whereas Sanders, who’s not even a Democrat, who criticized the president all the time, he could say whatever he wanted to say.



It Won't Pass The Senate... For Now

Despite record support among lawmakers, single-payer has no chance of passing the Republican-controlled Senate this time around, but polls show an American electorate that is increasingly interested in the idea.

A Pew poll found that 60% of people believe that the federal government is responsible for making sure that everyone has health care (regardless of what system(s) we use). 39% say otherwise. The share of people placing the onus on the government for ensuring universal healthcare is at the highest it's been in a decade, according to Pew.

Even more astonishing, 33% of Americans explicitly support a single-payer plan. In 2014, only 21% supported the proposed policy. In January, support was at 28%. This trend of increased support for single-payer can be seen among Democrats and Republicans.

Despite increased public support, there's a trail of failed attempts to establish single-payer systems in the US and across the world. In Sanders' Vermont, an attempt to establish single-payer failed after lawmakers faced the financial problems that Sanders has notably left out of his bill. When people learned taxes would increase by 11.5% and income tax by 9%, they balked.