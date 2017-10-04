HIS ENTHUSIASM ISN'T CURBED

Watch Bernie Sanders And Larry David Find Out That They're Actually Related To Each Other

 PBS

Larry David played Democratic primary candidate Bernie Sanders multiple times on "SNL," and the impression was striking. Tuesday night, the resemblance made a lot more sense after PBS show "Finding Your Roots" found that the two are actually distant cousins. Of course, the show revealed their findings to both figures, whose reactions were very similar... 

