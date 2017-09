Have you ever tried to carry more than two drinks at once and made a fool of yourself? Well, German waiter Oliver Struempfel has made the whole world look incompetent by contrast twice — first when he set the world record for holding the most beer steins in 2014, and again when he broke his own record on Monday:





The final count came to 29 steins, which translated officially to 69 kilograms. Nice.





[GlobalNews.ca]