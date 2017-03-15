Review Roundup: 'Beauty And The Beast' Is A Faithful Remake And Not Much More

​Emma Watson, Dan Stevens (Downton Abbey) and Luke Evans (The Hobbit) have top-billing in this live-action version of Beauty and the Beast. It really is a remake of Disney's 1991 animated version — director Bill Condon may have re-read the original fairytale, but this film keeps all the musical numbers and plot beats '90s kids surely remember.

Is Beauty and the Beast worth a trip to the theaters, or should you dig up your VHS player and hit rewind on the original? Here's what reviews say:





This Movie Is Near-Obsessive In Its Remake Tendencies

It is less an experience in itself as it is an exercise in evoking memory of a whole other movie. There are sequences in which it comes across like the most extravagant viral video ever made — “Here’s a Side-By-Side Comparison of the Old “Beauty and the Beast” Vs. The New One (Spoiler: It’s Perfect).”

[Buzzfeed]





After a couple musical numbers, it occurs to you that the film you’re watching is every bit as animated as the original, but it’s somehow turned out less lifelike, despite its considerable technological advantage.

[Vulture]







The Main Cast Does Alright, Loads Of CGI Or Not

Watson is a sturdy, no-nonsense Belle. In one quietly extraordinary moment, she hatches a plan to save the endangered Beast, with whom she has slowly fallen in love. When she outlines the scheme to her father, he says, solemnly, “It’s dangerous.” She looks at him directly and says, “Yes. Yes it is.” There’s no malarkey about bravery here—Belle knows there can be no courage without fear.

[TIME]





Luke Evans as Gaston is the standout, a parody of toxic masculinity who’s cartoonish in the right way — he embodies the hand-drawn original as persuasively and hilariously as Granville Owen once did Li’l Amber. Evans and Dan Stevens, who rumbles alluringly as the Beast, have the trickiest roles: Both characters slip, as the plot demands, between villain and romantic hero, one in a comic register and the other tragic.

[Village Voice]





It Doesn't Add Much To The Plot But It Feels Long Anyway

At 129 minutes, compared to the original film’s 110, Condon’s version feels overstuffed. It also feels like that scene in the animated original when the servants dress the Beast for dinner with Belle, powdering his face and fluffing his hair until he looks ridiculous and completely out of place. Disney has given the same treatment to its own property, dressing it up as something it was never meant to be.

[IndieWire]





New Songs And Singers Don't Hold A Candle To The Greats

Most disappointing are the not-so-memorable new songs that pop up in the second half whose melodies are once again written by composer Alan Menken but with lyrics by Tim Rice (“The Lion King”). They just cannot compete with the old favorites that never fail to tickle the ears with their irresistible wordplay supplied by the late great Howard Ashman.

[RogerEbert.com]





Cast as the teapot Mrs. Potts, Emma Thompson sings the title song with some sweetness and warmth, but there is a noticeable difference between her “character voice” attempt at a Cockney accent and Angela Lansbury’s far more genuine and grounded Cockney quaver in the 1991 animated version. (Since Lansbury is still very much game and at liberty, it might have been more touching and in keeping with tradition to have had her reprise her Mrs. Potts for this version.)

[The Wrap]





That 'Gay Scene' You Might Have Heard About Isn't Much

It appears near the conclusion when LeFou, a comic-relief character brought to life by Josh Gad (the voice of Olaf the snowman in “Frozen”) who clearly has an unrequited man-crush on his bulky and boorish buddy Gaston (Luke Evans of “The Girl on the Train”), fleetingly dances with a male partner. That’s it.

[RogerEbert.com]





It’s pretty much that beat from the prom scene at the end of ‘80s teen movies, where the nerd meets and then dances with a girl who looks just like him, except now both nerds are men.

[Village Voice]





TL;DR

Condon’s “Beauty and the Beast” is the kind of enormous production in which it seems as if anxious executives were pressuring and second-guessing the decisions of the creative team. The result is a star-stuffed relay race that looks like an assignment more than anything else.

[The Wrap]





Watch The Trailer





Interested in other movies or TV shows to check out? We've got more review roundups in our dedicated channel.