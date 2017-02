The Digg staff is not exactly sure how we came across this image of indeterminable content, but we did. And we have no idea what we're looking at.

Is it a dog? Bear? Something else? We've got no clue.





Update: It is indeed a puppy, who goes by the name of Kuma (thanks to Madison MK for the tip). But if you'd like to go on believing that it is a tiny bear or beardog, we won't stop you.