We Can't Stop Watching These Simulations Of Cars Getting Obliterated By 100 Consecutive Speed Bumps

​BeamNG is a realistic driving simulator, but users mainly use it for one specific (and very good) purpose: destroying cars as creatively and as completely as possible. A more recent entry in the genre: putting 100 consecutive speed bumps in front of a speeding car:

Or you can satisfy your craving to watch car after car go haywire after hitting a spike strip at high speeds:





Really, it's just a whole lot of crashes — just take a look at that thumbnail:





This rabbit hole keeps on going, so hopefully you don't have any work to get done today.