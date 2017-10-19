IT'S MESMERIZING

We Can't Stop Watching These Simulations Of Cars Getting Obliterated By 100 Consecutive Speed Bumps

​BeamNG is a realistic driving simulator, but users mainly use it for one specific (and very good) purpose: destroying cars as creatively and as completely as possible. A more recent entry in the genre: putting 100 consecutive speed bumps in front of a speeding car: 

 

Or you can satisfy your craving to watch car after car go haywire after hitting a spike strip at high speeds: 

 


Really, it's just a whole lot of crashes — just take a look at that thumbnail:

 


This rabbit hole keeps on going, so hopefully you don't have any work to get done today.

Digg is what the internet is talking about, right now. It's also the website you are currently on.

What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep it coming
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals

Trending Tech Stories