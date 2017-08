​Being a news anchor is, at the end of the day, a performance. And sometimes, you get tired of performing. The BBC's Simon McCoy reached that point on Monday, when he was asked to do a short piece about a dog surfing event in California. He clearly (and hilariously, for us) thought the whole thing was extremely dumb:

.@BBCSimonMcCoy providing all the enthusiasm this story about surfing dogs deserves. pic.twitter.com/FsG8TOj5iF — Chris Gray (@ChrisGSGray) August 7, 2017

For our money, the dog surfers were actually Extremely Good:

This #surferdog made it from far out with a whale breaching in the background. Fun coastal competition @WorldDogSurfing @CBSSF pic.twitter.com/qCLeW61ZVx — S Chin (@SChinKPIX) August 5, 2017





[Via Chris Gray]