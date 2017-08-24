WHEW

Subway Riders Spring Into Action To Stop Train After Man Walks Onto Tracks

On Monday, riders waiting at a BART stop in San Francisco helped avert a tragedy, flagging down an incoming train after a distressed man lay down on the tracks. 

You can see the man appear to jump onto the tracks and lie down at 1:25: 

 

Luckily, the train's driver was alert:

With one car pulled into the station, the operator pulled the emergency stop button, bringing the train to a standstill only a short distance from the man, according to BART. Power to the area was cut and police responded to the scene minutes later, detaining the man and offering him support services, BART reported.

[SF Examiner]


​In the reverse angle, you can see the train coming to halt just past the start of the station platform:

 



