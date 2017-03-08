Barcelona Just Pulled Off One Of The Most Unbelievable Comebacks Of All Time

​Two weeks ago, Paris Saint-Germain put Barcelona to the sword in the first match of their two match Champions League round, winning 4-0 in Paris. Barcelona was savaged in the aftermath — grim takes were written, manager Luis Enrique announced he would be stepping down at the end of the season — and their chances of advancing were basically nil.

Fast forward to Wednesday, as the Barcelona and PSG faced off in Barcelona. After Barcelona went up 3-0 (and cutting the aggregate score to 4-3), PSG's Edinson Cavani scored to put PSG up on aggregate 5-3.

It looked like the nail in Barcelona's coffin. Cavani's goal meant Barcelona would have to score three more goals to win — if the aggregate score had ended 5-5, PSG would advance because they had scored a goal away from home, while Barcelona hadn't scored in Paris. That's just the way the Champions League rules work.



But this is Barcelona. After pushing for nearly a half hour without success, Neymar put a gorgeous free kick past the PSG keeper just after 87 minutes:

That left Barcelona with two minutes plus stoppage time to find two more goals. And just two minutes later, Neymar put away a penalty after Luis Suarez was pulled down in the box:

Needing one more goal, and with 5 extra minutes to play, Barcelona threw everything at the PSG keeper, and with just about the last kick of the game, they got the winning goal and pandemonium broke loose:





It's tough to properly compare what just happened to another sport, but it's probably more impressive than the Patriots incredible Super Bowl comeback. Or, as one soccer writer put it:

My brain is leaking out my nose ama — Michael Caley (@MC_of_A) March 8, 2017



