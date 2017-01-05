While presidents do plenty of writing in an official capacity, President Obama has also written essays, letters and articles in mainstream publications and journals during his tenure. And while you may view these as a PR move, they can also be read as a more personal and discrete form of communication.

Either way, looking back on these communications has its value. So here's a look back at some of what Obama wrote.

Just weeks before his departure from the White House, President Obama returned to the pages of the Harvard Law Review, a publication he once historically led as its first black editor-in-chief. Here, he discusses what he's done as president to address criminal justice issues, and what he thinks is still left to do.

Criminal justice reform has been a focus of my entire career — even since before my time at the Harvard Law Review. As a community organizer, I saw firsthand how our criminal justice system exacerbates inequality. It takes young people who made mistakes no worse than my own and traps them in an endless cycle of marginalization and punishment.

For the November issue of WIRED, President Obama played guest editor, choosing "Frontiers" as his theme, and writing a letter explaining why science and American progress should give us hope for the future and moving past the the frontiers that lie ahead.

Who knows what kind of changes are in store for our next president and the ones who follow? That’s why I centered this issue on the idea of frontiers — stories and ideas about what’s over the next horizon, about what lies on the other side of the barriers we haven’t broken through yet. I wanted to explore how we get past where we are today to build a world that’s even better for us all — as individuals, as communities, as a country, and as a planet.

In a letter written for the Economist a month before the election, President Obama sources the global wave of populism to latent prejudice, but also to legitimate economic inequality. He urges his future successor to press on against nationalism, promoting a stronger global economy and a commitment to economic equality.

The world is more prosperous than ever before and yet our societies are marked by uncertainty and unease. So we have a choice — retreat into old, closed-off economies or press forward, acknowledging the inequality that can come with globalisation while committing ourselves to making the global economy work better for all people, not just those at the top.

In the summer of 2016, President Obama wrote in the Journal of American Medicine about the political and public health lessons that have been learned from Obamacare. At the time, the article appeared to be another effort by the administration to promote the heavily criticized program. Now, it may serve as merely a form of documentation of the very existence one of President Obama's biggest accomplishments.

While historians will draw their own conclusions about the broader implications of the ACA, I have my own. These lessons learned are not just for posterity: I have put them into practice in both health care policy and other areas of public policy throughout my presidency.

In 2014, President Obama wrote in Haaretz, Israel's left-leaning newspaper, that he is committed to the security of Israel, but also committed to a two-state solution — something that outgoing Secretary of State John Kerry claims is in jeopardy.

Peace is also, undeniably, just. Just as the Israeli people have the right to live in the historic homeland of the Jewish people, the Palestinian people deserve the right to self-determination. Palestinian children have hopes and dreams for their future and deserve to live with the dignity that can only come with a state of their own. And, in President Abbas, Israel has a counterpart committed to a two-state solution and security cooperation with Israel.

In the wake of the attacks in Paris and San Bernardino, and the resulting heightened scrutiny of Muslim citizens, President Obama wrote a letter in America Magazine, calling for religions to unite around their shared faith and values.

[A] t a time when others are trying to divide us along religious lines, we have to reaffirm that most fundamental truth — that we are all God's children, all born equal with inherent dignity. Mere tolerance of different religions is not enough. Our faiths summon us to actively embrace our common humanity. Muslim Americans can keep reaching out and sharing their faith to help more Americans understand Islam’s tradition of peace, charity and justice. Americans of all faiths can reach out to their Muslim American neighbors — perhaps even visit the nearest mosque — to help break down stereotypes and build understanding.

In 2010, President Obama celebrated The Smithsonian's 40th anniversary with a letter musing on innovation. In it he discussed why America's innovative spirit should give us hope.

That we have constantly transformed ourselves is a testament to our people — our entrepreneurs and innovators, scientists and engineers, dreamers, tinkerers and makers of things. It is also a testament to our times.

