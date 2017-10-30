Sarah Huckabee-Sanders Tries To Explain Tax Reform With Confusing Chain Email

At Monday's White House press conference, before addressing swirling questions about the recent indictments of two Trump campaign associates, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee-Sanders tried to justify the Republican effort to cut taxes heavily from the rich using a bizarre analogy involving reporters in a bar.





Here's that whole anecdote from Sarah Huckabee-Sanders that, to my ear, sounded like an email your relative would forward you pic.twitter.com/y3ZpW855Jy — Colin Jones (@colinjones) October 30, 2017

Read out loud, the story was confusing and hard to follow. The gist is, tax cuts would reduce overall tax rates for most, but they would be larger for higher tax brackets because they currently pay more. The story continues that members of the lower brackets direct mistaken outrage at the higher tax brackets because their tax reduction is larger in dollars. In their criticism, they scare the top tax bracket away from the economy, and everyone is left short.

It turns out, the story actually comes from a long-appropriated essay turned chain email that seemed to be originally published around 2001 as a defense of George W. Bush's proposed tax cuts.

