Stuntman Tries To Flip Over Supercar, Things Do Not Go As Planned

What do you get when you give a camera to a Red Bull-sponsored super athlete and a vlogger with a supercarA near death experience, that's what. 

Watch stuntman/cheerleader/tricker extraordinaire Bailey Payne attempt (and fail) to flip over a speeding Audi R8:

A post shared by Bailey Payne (@bagels_payne) on

 bagels_payne


If you're finding this hard to believe, you're not alone. A lot of the commenters on Payne's Instagram post called the video fake. Luckily, the whole incident was chronicled from more than one angle on the bro-iest vlog ever by YouTuber Tanner Braungardt:

 Tanner Braungardt


Holy shit.

Joey Cosco is an Associate Social Media and Video Editor at Digg.

