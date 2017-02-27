Bagel Causes Mass Chaos On A Train Full Of Extremely Drunk British People

​To be perfectly honest, we can't quite track what's going on here (even the guy who filmed it said it was "about 4 different storylines"), but it mainly boils down to: 1) Extremely drunk Brits; 2) On a train; 3) Warring over a bagel.

Major players emerge, include the apparent bagel instigator (who balances the bagel on her head at the start), the warrior (who must be repeatedly restrained from hitting... someone) and the bagel disposer, who repeatedly chucks bagel bits out of the train window in an attempt to end the madness. And, of course, the bewildered cops who show up at the end. But this was a team effort. Good job (?), everyone.





