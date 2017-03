Atlanta-based middle school history teacher David Yancey wrote alternative lyrics to Migos' superhit and internet meme "Bad and Boujee" to teach his kids about the civil war because learning is way more fun with call and response lyrics over a southern hip-hop beat..

The best part is the kids sing-a-long. The whole thing is adorable.

OMG my HS friend teaches middle school in atl now and rapped about civil war over migos beat. bad and bougee = mad and losing.😍😍😍😍 pic.twitter.com/XhNqKS16Fc — josie duffy rice (@jduffyrice) March 13, 2017