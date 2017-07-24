SEMI FORMAL WEAR

Can This Guy Get Through An Entire Date In A Backless Tux?

​Japanese game shows have always been leagues ahead of their American counterparts, and the latest clip to find its way across the Pacific is no exception — can the contestants make it through an entire day without their dates realizing they're wearing backless outfits? 

 


Finding out that not everything is what it seems appears to be a game show theme — take one of our other favorites, a show where contestants have to bite different objects to find out if the object is chocolate or not:

 


