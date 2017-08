YES, THIS IS GOOD

The world's a crazy place right now. North Korea with nukes. The FBI raiding Paul Manafort's home. Pretty much everything else in the news.

You could use something pure and peaceful in your life. ​You're welcome:

A quick red panda cub weigh-in. Moonlight’s cub is 434g. Nutmeg’s cubs are 413g & 316g. Nearly 1lb. of adorable each. #WeSaveSpecies pic.twitter.com/ITpE2E1Qnm — National Zoo (@NationalZoo) August 8, 2017





[National Zoo]