SOME SAY HE'S STILL SPINNING

B-Boy Pocket doesn't have the widest range of moves, but he is really, really good at spinning. Like, really good:

You feel bad for the guy that has to follow him:





Look at this insanity:

A post shared by Pocket Kim (@bboypocket) on Jun 27, 2017 at 11:59am PDT

It's just not fair:





[Via Reddit]