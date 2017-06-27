The Average Commute Time In Every State

New York City has recently been in the throes of a subway apocalypse, with riders' morning commutes turning into never-ending hellscapes. But even without those problems, New York state has the highest average commute time, at just over 33 minutes, outstripping its fellow East Coast states Maryland and New Jersey.

Data viz blog Overflow Data put together this chart of the average commute times for every state around the country:

&lt;img src="http://static.digg.com/images/be4f539930b24977b16423cf2f5cd14d_5bcabed7ba544e869c2a274abcbd6562_1_post.png" alt="" /&gt;

We'd love to see a county-by-county breakdown at some point, but for now, We're packing our bags and moving to North Dakota.





[Overflow Data]