How The Average Marriage Age Has Changed Since 1950

It's pretty common knowledge that people, on average, are getting married later in life than they used to, for reasons ranging from shifting social norms to the changing economic environment. But how much has the average age actually changed in the last 65+ years?

The folks over at Overflow Data put together this chart, based on US Census data, which shows a fairly steady climb — and a fairly substantial change between 1950 and 2015:

&amp;lt;img src="http://static.digg.com/images/b9fa15f932ee43a0a28373e8b4ec0078_8d6eed0d93f643df8bcf6492eb0dc7c4_1_post.png" alt="" /&amp;gt;

While the overall averages have increased, it is interesting to note that the average age difference between men and women has stayed roughly even (just over 2 years) since 1950.





