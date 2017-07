Writing a resume is not very much fun, but if you do it right, it will presumably help you land a job. Using Google Autocomplete, however, will only earn you a spot in the recruiter's trash can:

I needed to update my CV so I did it all through google autocomplete and soon I will have every job pic.twitter.com/pjCBtUhtmw — TechnicallyRon (@TechnicallyRon) June 29, 2017

We did a quick check, and pretty much all of these check out — including "I am married to England" and "I identify as a wolf," of course.





[TechnicallyRon]