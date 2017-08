'I'VE SAID WHAT I'VE SAID ON THIS ISSUE'

Generally, when a politician gets a spot to talk on TV, they run with it. But not always:

Some context: The politician being interviewed, Tim Wilson, is an MP for the Australia's Liberal Party (which is a center-right party). He's also openly gay. For a while, Wilson has been a minority voice in his party pushing for a vote on legalizing same-sex marriage, but now that such a vote is getting closer to reality, Wilson appears to be getting cold feet.





[Via Mashable]