​Australian MP Bob Katter isn't a big fan of gay marriage and opposed the recent referendum in which Australians voted that it should be legalized. The law still needs to be changed by parliament, but Katter wasn't too keen to discuss that with reporters, instead changing the subject in the most Australian way possible:

One of the most bizarre transitions I’ve ever seen a politician make. Just watch Australian MP Bob Katter. pic.twitter.com/gqG0fO3lwy — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) November 20, 2017





[Insiders ABC via Kyle Griffin]