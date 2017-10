SKIMMING A LITTLE OFF THE TOP

Skimboarding is a sport that is — at least in theory — supposed to keep its practitioners close to the ground. You are, afterall, supposed to be skimming across shallow water. That's how it works.

Apparently no one informed world champion skimboarder Austin Keen about such technicalities. Watch him grab an obscene amount of air:

And if that last trick didn't have enough rotation for you, here's another video of Keen going for the double flip:

Somebody please get this guy a beer.​

[Via Deadspin]