Is 'Atomic Blonde' Any Good? Here's What The Reviews Say

While Charlize Theron's role as the villain in "Fate of the Furious" underwhelmed, the trailer for "Atomic Blonde" (out July 28th) that ran before it showed promise. Directed by David Leitch, former stuntman and co-director of the instant-classic "John Wick," "Atomic Blonde" follows Theron in the role of Lorraine Broughton, an '80s spy with gun fu moves to spare. Is this the follow-up to Theron's amazing performance in "Mad Max: Fury Road" that fans have been waiting for? Here's what the reviews say:

It's A Spy Story Heavy On Intrigue And '80s Atmosphere

Set in Berlin 1989 and adapted from the graphic novel “The Coldest City,” the movie unfolds in the days leading up to the collapse of the Berlin Wall, though the historical details are little more than aesthetic flourishes, an excuse for the snazzy nostalgic soundtrack and “John Wick” cinematographer Jonathan Sela’s neon-blue vision of the seedy Germany city.



[IndieWire]

​[Broughton's] original mission puts the film in familiar spy territory: there’s a list with the names of British and American spies on it that’s in danger of falling into the wrong hands. There’s also a dangerous double agent on the loose. Broughton is instructed to work with Berlin MI-6 station chief David Percival (James McAvoy), who has adapted maybe a bit too well to the black-market-driven streets of the crumbling city. Meanwhile, she’s also being pursued by a mysterious French spy (Sofia Boutella) and a never-ending stream of German and Russian agents intent on taking her down.

[Vanity Fair]





The Cinematography Is Strikingly Neon-Drenched

The moments between fights are bathed in bright neon lights amid the bluish hues of Berlin, and the scenes linger long enough to highlight a stunning attention to detail. Even with a scene as simple as Theron getting out of the bathtub and pouring a drink, the film gives each step some impact, and dresses each frame so it’s interesting without sensory overload. Usually.



[The Verge]

Based on Antony Johnston and Sam Hart's comic book, “Atomic Blonde” has been adapted by director David Leitch [and] Kurt Johnstad in a way that gives us lots of information about Lorraine through visuals alone. The heroine announces, in thuddingly obvious dialogue, that she’s cool, and is only making connections to get ahead, but she’s actually a mix of fire and ice: Leitch and his cinematographer Jonathan Sela put the idea across with red and blue light.



[RogerEbert.com]





Charlize Theron Should Be Your New Favorite Action Star

Did you know she broke her teeth for this one? Well, she did, and that fact is not at all surprising when you see how much Leitch puts her through the wringer. To be fair, Theron’s long been shepherding this project as a producer; in other words, she actually signed up for the chaos, and you have to appreciate that level of commitment.



[Consequence of Sound]

Theron's commanding performance is remarkable. Her take-no-bull body language and calculating stare give her character an intelligence and prove she's the right person for the job. Theron grounds the film whenever it threatens to become a smarter-than-thou, hyper-convoluted slog. She also makes you believe that her character isn't just another James Bond clone. You may watch "Atomic Blonde" because it's from the co-director of "John Wick," but you should see it for Theron.

[RogerEbert.com]

Theron adds a subtle layer of emotional depth to a character who is a ruthless, unquestionably talented agent. (In a Q&A following the film’s premiere, Theron said she trained alongside Keanu Reeves, who was preparing for John Wick 2 at the time — and that they sparred together in preparation.) It’s almost the inverse of her role in Mad Max: Fury Road: she starts in control of the situation, then fights to maintain that control.



[The Verge]





McAvoy And Boutella Are Entertaining, If Sidelined

While this is clearly Theron’s show, McAvoy deserves notice for turning in another one of his splendid dirtbag characters. Often seen in ugly v-neck sweaters, oversized sunglasses, and a trashy fur-collared coat, McAvoy puts his effortless charisma to nasty use as Percival. He doesn’t get quite as many fight scenes as Theron, but the punches and kicks he does throw—particularly in an opening chase—show he hasn’t let his Wanted training go to waste. Boutella was such a dazzling action presence in Star Trek Beyond and Kingsmen that it feels as though she deserved at least one more good fight in Atomic Blonde. But even in her non-fight scenes, Boutella goes toe-to-toe and spiked heel-to-heel with Theron as they both cut an elegant, stealthy figure through the city.



[Vanity Fair]







The Action In 'Atomic Blonde' Absolutely Delivers

The fight scenes, particularly one on a staircase (a bit of which is teased in the trailer) are notably longer than brawls in most action films, but they never drag. Credit belongs as much to editing as it does to the choreography. The soundtrack works surprisingly well for a personal-playlist movie — songs like “99 Luftballoons” and “Killer Queen” give battles a toe-tapping intensity.



[The Verge]

Watching Theron fight her way down a staircase in one unbroken shot reminds of Oldboy/Daredevil glory, as she defeats enemies with all the strength she can muster. Walls break, furniture is slammed and blood drips as she picks herself up for another tumble down more punishing stairs. Characters refuse to quit across the board, and survival is earned. It’s very anti-Wick, where Reeves takes constant blows but keeps his ability to dip, dive, duck and dodge without lingering pain. Theron not only executes phenomenal fight choreography (fluid motion, physical dominance), but exchanges leave her winded and gasping for air.



[We Got This Covered]

“Atomic Blonde” barrels forward in fits and starts, but it works best in pure B-movie mode, revising the action hero mold from a feminist perspective without overstating it.



[IndieWire]





But The Story Fails To Resonate

Story-wise, it’s not very compelling despite the history at hand, and it doesn’t help that screenwriter Kurt Johnstad tries to make everyone sound 1999 Cool and that the whole narrative is framed within a start-and-stop debriefing, which is always a red herring for twists, and turns, and would-be endings. Sadly, these tedious attributes keep Atomic Blonde from actually being as exceptional as it looks and sounds, but these sins are easier to forgive, and even overlook, when you’re staring at everything else that’s happening onscreen.



[Consequence of Sound]

[Note: Spoilers for "John Wick" follow] “A grieving widower seeks revenge on the criminals who killed his dog.” That easy-to-recap premise is one of the reasons why John Wick became a sleeper hit: It’s brilliantly simple, not to mention relatable. You’d want to murder Theon Greyjoy, too, if he killed your poor puppy. Atomic Blonde is neither simple or relatable, which unfortunately keeps it being from a classic.

[UPROXX]







If You Don't Love Great Fight Scenes, You'll Find It Tiring

As enjoyable as Atomic Blonde can be at times, its main utility may be its demonstration that Theron deserves better than this. If not a reincarnation in which James becomes "Bond, Jane Bond," then at least something with more staying power than this actioner, which looks good and gets some things right, but is as uninterested in its protagonist's personality as its generic name suggests.



[The Hollywood Reporter]

So much uncut hardboiled posturing proves exhausting over a nearly two-hour runtime, and with zero emotional stakes and a plot that is both difficult and seemingly pointless to follow, there’s a fundamental emptiness behind all the flash. Virtuosic kick-ass filmmaking can be its own reward, but to paraphrase “Idiocracy,” you still need to care about whose ass it is, and why it’s being kicked.



[Variety]





TL;DR

Oscillating between the relentless energy of “John Wick” and the dense plotting of a John Le Carré novel, “Atomic Blonde” never quite finds a happy medium between the two. But when Theron goes back to kicking ass, nothing else matters.



[IndieWire]





