Repairmen Gets Stuck Inside ATM, Pushes Out SOS Notes Through Receipt Slot

​Well here's a weird one. An ATM repairman in Corpus Christi, Texas, got locked in the room behind an ATM and was forced to feed notes out the receipt slot with messages like "Please help. I'm stuck in here and I don't have my phone. Please call my boss at 210-***-****":

On the one hand, it's good to see the funny side of life — on the other hand:

The contractor told officers that the majority of folks thought it was a joke, but luckily for him someone took the situation seriously and called for help.





