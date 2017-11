Moments after the Houston Astros had defeated the ​Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 7 of the World Series, Astros shortstop Carlos Correa broke away from a postgame interview to propose to his girlfriend Daniella Rodriguez:

POSTGAME PROPOSAL: It was already a BIG night for @astros’ Carlos Correa.



And this this happened 💍 #WorldSeries

pic.twitter.com/ZNja9jcJNY — Austin Kellerman (@AustinKellerman) November 2, 2017

It was already a night Correa wasn't going to forget, but he doubled down and it was a great moment.





[Via Austin Kellerman]