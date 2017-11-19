Spend An Hour With Asterank, An Interactive Database All About Asteroids

Space is a big, big place, and if you look at it one way it's incredibly empty. Even our close neighbor, the Moon, is over a quarter million miles away. Pretty often, though (over a dozen times last month alone), asteroids buzz the Earth and Moon, then continue on their merry way. Recent advances have made us much better at tracking asteroids throughout the solar system and for the past few years there's been a site that puts that data at your fingertips — meet Asterank.

Created by developer Ian Webster, Asterank provides names, typing, orbits and the estimated value of over 600,000 asteroids in its database. The values and estimated mining profits for each asteroid are of particular interest to the site's owner, Planetary Resources, Inc., a Redmond, Washington-based company that intends to be the first commercial robotic mining company operating in space (they've got some competition, though).

Asteroids can hold up to trillions of dollars of mineral resources. The Asterank page lists the best estimates available for each asteroid; many lack the spectral classification necessary to come up with robust numbers (i.e. we're not sure what they're made of). Webster pulled in other information about our galaxy's many observed asteroids from scientific papers and open resources like JPL's Small Body Database.



Even if you're not into outer space prospecting, Asterank has plenty of features to draw you in. Want to see which asteroids are going to buzz Earth soon? Asterank can tell you. You can plot a totally custom orbit and watch your hypothetical space rock whiz around the solar system. Or, if you're feeling lazy, you can look up the position of a famous asteroid (like 2709 Sagan, 7000 Curie, 7934 Sinatra...) and leave the window open as a super-chill screensaver.

Webster's also done more than just simulate asteroid paths: you can check out a similar visualization of exoplanets, or use the beta version of Asterank's "Discover" tool to scan through survey images for new asteroids. If you find one, you might get the chance to name it!

Just saying, it'd be cool if someone named an asteroid after Digg... and kinda funny if years from now a robot went out to mine it.

