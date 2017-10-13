Armie Hammer Can Dance To Any Song In Twitter's Newest Wholesome Meme

There's nothing like a good, wholesome meme to end a no good, very bad week. And that's what we have this week in the form of the twitter account @armiedancingto.

mr. brightside by the killers pic.twitter.com/hGALatZbFH — armie dancing to (@armiedancingto) October 12, 2017





There's not a lot to it. Actor Armie Hammer dances, in a clip from upcoming move "Call Me By Your Name". Catchy pop tunes blast in the background.

green light by lorde pic.twitter.com/8dHrsHeJIp — armie dancing to (@armiedancingto) October 12, 2017





But it just works so well.

what's up? by 4 non blondes pic.twitter.com/XkPdxcKcjq — armie dancing to (@armiedancingto) October 13, 2017





Dedicated internet denizens might find this familiar — a similar trend emerged toward the end of last month with a clip of Pennywise the clown from "IT".

Call us crazy, but we like Armie better.

bitch better have my money by rihanna pic.twitter.com/DvzaP3LzWc — armie dancing to (@armiedancingto) October 12, 2017





Really, how could you not?

bohemian rhapsody by queen pic.twitter.com/B3McKCeqR8 — armie dancing to (@armiedancingto) October 13, 2017





He's the Winklevi twins.

how to be a heartbreaker by marina and the diamonds pic.twitter.com/UwZ1vZ2NwT — armie dancing to (@armiedancingto) October 13, 2017





And, uh...

daddy issues by the neighbourhood pic.twitter.com/SRnrDdTjRw — armie dancing to (@armiedancingto) October 13, 2017





The Lone Ranger?

gasolina by daddy yankee pic.twitter.com/NfKfF3Jmhs — armie dancing to (@armiedancingto) October 12, 2017

Oh, and here's the actual trailer for the "Call Me By Your Name":



