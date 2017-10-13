HAPPY FRIDAY

Armie Hammer Can Dance To Any Song In Twitter's Newest Wholesome Meme

There's nothing like a good, wholesome meme to end a no good, very bad week. And that's what we have this week in the form of the twitter account @armiedancingto.

 


There's not a lot to it. Actor Armie Hammer dances, in a clip from upcoming move "Call Me By Your Name". Catchy pop tunes blast in the background. 

 


But it just works so well.

 


Dedicated internet denizens might find this familiar — a similar trend emerged toward the end of last month with a clip of Pennywise the clown from "IT".

Call us crazy, but we like Armie better.

 


Really, how could you not?

 


He's the Winklevi twins.

 


And, uh...

 


The Lone Ranger?

 

 

Oh, and here's the actual trailer for the "Call Me By Your Name":

