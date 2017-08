There's been a van driving around Arlington, Virginia that appears to be driverless — much to the confusion of residents. But NBC Washington transportation reporter Adam Tuss broke open the curious case: there was a driver, but he was dressed like a car seat.

Alert!!! We found the supposed self driving van in Arlington - and there's a guy hiding behind the seat!!! @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/EeI7rhQi1R — Adam Tuss (@AdamTuss) August 7, 2017

Naturally, once Tuss tracked the guy down, he wanted to get some answers. The driver/car seat was... not so keen, which resulted in this absolute gem of a TV clip:

Here's me trying to talk to a man in a car seat costume @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/e5humOM7uS — Adam Tuss (@AdamTuss) August 7, 2017





​