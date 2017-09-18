Extremely Good Dog Interrupts Soccer Match

San Lorenzo encontró el camino al gol gracias al aporte clave de él. Como a todo protagonista, le acercamos el micrófono de @PasoAPaso 🐶😂 pic.twitter.com/czWrjknUxe — TyC Sports (@TyCSports) September 18, 2017

​Soccer is often referred to as the beautiful game, but what's truly beautiful about it is how regularly animals invade the field of play and the players and stadium staff are almost always good sports about it.

The latest edition in this popular genre of video comes courtesy of the Argentine Primera División. In Saturday's clash between San Lorenzo and Arsenal Sarandi, a pup got on the field, stole the ball, stole our hearts and briefly made it slightly difficult for San Lorenzo's Alexis Castro to take a corner kick.

San Lorenzo went on to win 1-0, but we all know who the real winner is.

