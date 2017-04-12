SHE'S GOT GAME

You Do Not Want To Go Up Against This Lady In Arcade Basketball

​It's not clear how much basketball experience this woman in the fetching polka-dot leggings and floral vest has. But once she hits her flow, there is no stopping her.

 

We know a few NBA players who could use free-throw lessons from this arcade star.

[via Reddit]

